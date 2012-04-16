* Spain's high borrowing cost sparks risk aversion

* Brazil's Bovespa down 0.24 pct; Mexico's IPC down 0.21 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Peter Murphy

MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA, April 16 Latin American stocks fell o n M onday as Spain's fiscal woes reignited concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, overshadowing upbeat U.S. retail sales data.

Brazil's Bovespa index fell 0.24 percent to 61,954.55 while Mexico's IPC index declined 0.21 percent in a volatile trading session. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index lost 0.18 percent.

"The risk perception is getting worse because of Spain and not so great U.S. data," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke through the 6 percent mark on Monday for the first time since December as fears grew that the country may need a Greek-style bailout. Spain has now become the focal point of a European debt crisis that roiled markets last year. {ID:nL6E8FG9K3]

"We may still not be seeing the worst part of the European crisis," Rodriguez said, adding that the next couple of months are likely to prove volatile for riskier assets sensitive to the global growth outlook.

Latin American stock markets rose sharply in the first quarter but their momentum has waned on patchy U.S. growth data, uncertainty over whether China will face a so-called hard landing and much of Europe flirting with recession.

U.S. data was mixed on Monday with retail sales rising 0.8 percent in March, beating forecasts. But one of the earliest guideposts to factory activity in the United States - a survey of New York state business conditions - slipped to its lowest level since November for the month of April.

In Mexico, where the United States is a top trading partner, shares of cement maker Cemex slipped 1.344 percent and retailer Wal-Mart Mexico declined 0.98 percent.

Retailer and financial group Elektra plunged 6.41 percent in its third straight day of steep losses after the Mexican exchange announced changes that will lessen the weight of the company in its benchmark index. Elektra has lost more than a third of its share value since the announcement.

Falling oil prices and slowing Chinese growth further hurt Brazil's commodity-heavy index.

Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras was down 1.02 percent.

The world's largest iron ore miner Vale shed 1.36 percent. China, its biggest customer, announced o n F riday that its economy grew at its slowest in nearly three years in the first quarter. That could cool demand for China's purchases of iron ore from Brazil.

Banks were also dragged down by recent calls from Brazil's government for them to reduce the margin between the interest they earn on loans and what they pay to depositors, said Jose Francisco de Lima Goncalves, chief economist at Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

Shares in state-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 2.41 percent and Itau Unibanco fell 0.73 percent.

Chile's IPSA stock index slipped as companies with operations in Argentina fell after Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans to seize control of energy company YPF , which is controlled by Spain's Repsol.

Among those companies, diversified retailer Cencosud dropped 0.86 percent and carrier LAN Airlines shed 1.2 percent.