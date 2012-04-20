* Germany's Ifo business sentiment index rises unexpectedly
* Brazilian banks rebound; survey sees weak Q1 earnings
* Brazil's Bovespa gains 0.75 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.27 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 20 Latin American stocks gained
on Friday, led by financial shares, after an unexpected rise in
German business sentiment offset concern that the world's
fourth-largest economy could suffer from the impact of the euro
zone debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its biggest gain in over a week, rising 1.25 percent to 3,962.19
and returning above its 125-day simple moving average, a level
that has provided support for over three months.
Shares tracked global markets higher after the Munich-based
Ifo think tank said business confidence rose for a sixth
consecutive month in April, suggesting Europe's largest economy
is shrugging off the region's debt crisis.
Diminished concern over Europe's troubles tends to lead
investors away from traditional safe-haven assets such as the
U.S. dollar in favor of riskier investments such as Latin
American equities.
"The data from Germany brings a little bit of relief in the
intraday, but its very short term and can't be counted on to
sustain gains," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with Espírito
Santo Investment Bank in São Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.75
percent to 63,085.43 as bank shares jumped their most in a week,
driving gains in the index.
Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest
non-government lender, posted its biggest gain in six sessions,
rising 2.95 percent. State-controlled rival Banco do Brasil
climbed 1.64 percent.
Bank shares have been mostly down over the last month as
investors weigh the impact of government efforts to reduce the
spreads charged by private lenders through ther enactment of
interest rate cuts at state-controlled banks.
"People are starting to ask 'Have we discounted those shares
enough?' Vendramine said. "With the prices very low, a piece of
good news comes from abroad and people take that as a signal to
jump in."
Investors remain cautious on the shares, however, as a
Reuters poll of analysts on Friday suggested results at Brazil's
largest listed banks may disappoint in the first quarter on the
back of slow loan growth, rising delinquencies, and stagnating
economic growth.
Shares of Embraer, the world's third-largest
commercial planemaker, fell 2.06 percent after Goldman Sachs
Group analysts cut the stock from a list of recommended shares,
citing weak sales of regional planes.
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest gain in three
sessions, rising 0.27 percent to 39,502.88. The index is on
track for a 0.94 percent weekly gain, its best of the month.
Telecommunications firm America Móvil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.63 percent, driving the
index higher, while bottling group Femsa rose 0.77
percent.
Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest intraday gain
of the month, rising 0.76 percent to 4,575,75. The index is set
for a weekly gain of over 1 percent.
Retailers led gains in the index, with Falabella
climbing 1.43 percent and Cencosud up 1.98 percent.