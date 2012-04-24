* U.S. home sales fall less than expected

* Brazil's Bovespa gains 0.2 percent, Mexico's IPC down 0.1 percent

* Walmex, under investigation, weighs on Mexico's bourse

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 24 Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday after better-than-expected housing data from the United States boosted investor optimism over a recovery in the world's largest economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the second session in three, gaining 0.5 percent to 3,901.84.

New U.S. single-family home sales dropped in March but the reading still beat expectations as sales in prior months were higher than initially thought.

"The data that came out of the U.S. was slightly positive, and the markets reacted to that," said Adriano Fontes, who helps oversee 140 million reais ($74.6 million) as a fund manager with Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "Though it doesn't change anything fundamentally, it will help move stocks in the day."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a three-day decline, gaining 0.2 percent to 61,659.52 after briefly slipping below its 125-day simple moving average, a level that supported the index earlier this year.

Telecommunications firm Grupo Oi rose 4 percent, driving the index higher, while PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained 2.2 percent.

Steelmaker Usiminas limited gains, falling 2 percent a day after posting its first quarterly loss in two years.

Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, reversed early losses to gain 0.8 percent, despite missing first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday. Traders said that the bank's tougher stance on defaults helped shares recoup the losses.

Fibria the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, rose 5 percent, after announcing on Tuesday it will sell up to 1.25 billion reais in a secondary share offering as it seeks to cut debt. Shareholders concerned over the company's burdensome debt load, mostly in U.S. dollars, and its heavy vulnerability to exchange rate fluctuations, welcomed the move.

Mexico's IPC index edged towards its third straight loss, slipping 0.1 percent to 38,932.64.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico weighed on the index, falling 2.4 percent. The country's top retailer reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Monday, dealing another blow to the company after news emerged that it was being investigated for possible bribery.

"There is still uncertainty about what is going to happen with the company," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "Will this eliminate the opening of new stores? What will be the economic impact? We still don't know."

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.2 percent to 4,559.77.

Banco Santander Chile rose 1.4 percent, leading gains in the index, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich rose 0.8 percent.