* U.S. home sales fall less than expected
* Brazil's Bovespa gains 0.2 percent, Mexico's IPC down 0.1
percent
* Walmex, under investigation, weighs on Mexico's bourse
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 24 Latin American
stocks gained on Tuesday after better-than-expected housing data
from the United States boosted investor optimism over a recovery
in the world's largest economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the second session in three, gaining 0.5 percent to 3,901.84.
New U.S. single-family home sales dropped in March but the
reading still beat expectations as sales in prior months were
higher than initially thought.
"The data that came out of the U.S. was slightly positive,
and the markets reacted to that," said Adriano Fontes, who helps
oversee 140 million reais ($74.6 million) as a fund manager with
Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "Though it doesn't change
anything fundamentally, it will help move stocks in the day."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a
three-day decline, gaining 0.2 percent to 61,659.52 after
briefly slipping below its 125-day simple moving average, a
level that supported the index earlier this year.
Telecommunications firm Grupo Oi rose 4 percent,
driving the index higher, while PDG Realty, Brazil's
biggest homebuilder, gained 2.2 percent.
Steelmaker Usiminas limited gains, falling 2
percent a day after posting its first quarterly loss in two
years.
Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest
nongovernment bank, reversed early losses to gain 0.8 percent,
despite missing first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday.
Traders said that the bank's tougher stance on defaults helped
shares recoup the losses.
Fibria the world's largest producer of eucalyptus
pulp, rose 5 percent, after announcing on Tuesday it will sell
up to 1.25 billion reais in a secondary share offering as it
seeks to cut debt. Shareholders concerned over the company's
burdensome debt load, mostly in U.S. dollars, and its heavy
vulnerability to exchange rate fluctuations, welcomed the move.
Mexico's IPC index edged towards its third straight
loss, slipping 0.1 percent to 38,932.64.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico weighed on the index,
falling 2.4 percent. The country's top retailer reported
lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Monday, dealing
another blow to the company after news emerged that it was being
investigated for possible bribery.
"There is still uncertainty about what is going to happen
with the company," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at
consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "Will this eliminate the
opening of new stores? What will be the economic impact? We
still don't know."
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.2 percent to 4,559.77.
Banco Santander Chile rose 1.4 percent, leading
gains in the index, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine
producer Soquimich rose 0.8 percent.