* Walmex falls 4.4 pct
* Dutch debt sale eases euro zone anxieties
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.7 percent; Mexico's IPC off 0.3
percent
By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, April 24 Latin American
stocks mostly gained on Tuesday after strong earnings from the
United States and a successful Dutch bond sale boosted investor
optimism, but a sharp fall in Wal-Mart de Mexico helped drag
down Mexico's index.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
the second session in three, gaining 0.80 percent to 3,913.29.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped three days of
declines as the upbeat U.S. earnings reports and the solid
demand at the Dutch debt auction helped ease worries about the
euro zone's debt crisis and recent patchy U.S. economic data.
The bond auction in the Netherlands came a day after a
budget dispute that toppled the government, rattling investors
about the stability of the euro zone.
U.S. housing data on Tuesday added to the positive tone.
"The data that came out of the U.S. was slightly positive,
and the markets reacted to that," said Adriano Fontes, who helps
oversee 140 million reais ($74.6 million) as a fund manager with
Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
On Tuesday new U.S. single-family home sales beat
expectations, even as they dropped to their lowest level in four
months during March.
Investors will be keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy statement following the close of its two-day meeting on
Wednesday for any clues of possible stimulus that would tend to
bolster riskier assets, said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at
consultancy Metanalisis.
Brazil's Bovespa on Tuesday gained 0.70 percent to
61,971.14 after briefly slipping below its 125-day simple moving
average, a level that had supported the index earlier this year.
Telecommunications firm Grupo Oi rose 6.6
percent, the sharpest rise since May of last year.
Steelmaker Usiminas fell 0.97 percent a day after
posting its first quarterly loss in two years.
Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest
nongovernment bank declined 1.07 percent after missing
first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday.
Fibria the world's largest producer of eucalyptus
pulp, rose 6.67 percent, after announcing on Tuesday it will
sell up to 1.25 billion reais in a secondary share offering as
it seeks to cut debt. Shareholders concerned over the company's
burdensome debt load, mostly in U.S. dollars, and its heavy
vulnerability to exchange rate fluctuations, welcomed the move.
Mexico's IPC index declined for a third straight
session, falling 0.29 percent to 38,849.08.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico fell 4.43 percent. The
country's top retailer reported lower-than-expected
first-quarter earnings after the market close on Monday, dealing
another blow to the company after news emerged that it was being
investigated for possible bribery.
"The index is likely to continue to be affected in the next
couple of days by a fall in Walmex, although less drastic, and
by upcoming reports," said Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst at
brokerage Vector in Mexico City.
"There is still uncertainty about what is going to happen
with the company," said Copca of Metanalisis. "Will this
eliminate the opening of new stores? What will be the economic
impact? We still don't know."
Homebuilder GEO declined 4.84 percent in a third
straight session of losses. The company, which will report
first-quarter earnings next week, has lost 16 percent this
month.
Navarrete said investors are concerned after GEO posted an 11
percent fall in profit for the last quarter of 2011.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.30 percent a day after
logging its sharpest fall in seven weeks.
Banco Santander Chile rose 1.38 percent while
industrial conglomerate Copec rose 0.93 percent to
7,726.00.