By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 27 Latin American
stocks were mixed on Friday after weaker-than-expected economic
growth in the United States sapped demand for commodities
shares, while a slate of strong corporate results supported
gains in Mexico.
Shares fell across the region after U.S. data showed the
economy grew more slowly than expected in the first quarter.
That dampened investor optimism for a strengthening recovery in
the United States, the world's largest economy and a key market
for Latin American exports.
"The focal point for today is U.S. GDP," said Ricardo
Correa, a broker with Ativa Corretora in Sao Paulo. "From that
moment, the market couldn't sustain its early gains."
Commodities shares weighed heavily on Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa stock index, which fell 0.51 percent to
61,883.55. The index was set to close the session with its fifth
weekly loss in six, leading to its worst monthly performance
since September.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron ore producer, fell 1.39 percent, while those of
state-controlled oil producer Petrobras lost 1.22
percent.
"With the S&P nearing highs, we should be near 67,000
points, but we're not," said Carlos Nielebock, a broker with
ICAP Corretora in Sao Paulo. "People are still too scared about
the external environment, especially about China."
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner, and concerns over
its growth have limited gains in Brazil's commodities exporters,
most of which have underperformed the market this year. China is
a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports such as
soybeans, iron ore and petroleum.
"We have little information from China, and the info we get
doesn't point to anything but a slowdown, so everyone is in a
waiting game," said Raphael Martelo, an economist with
Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo.
Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial
planemaker, gained 0.68 percent despite posting a drop in
first-quarter profit late Thursday. The company's chief
executive said in a conference call on Friday that he sees
commercial jet demand stable or growing slightly this year.
Mexico's IPC index gained for a third straight
session, rising 0.11 percent to 39,255.43, though still tracking
a weekly loss of 0.27 percent. The index was set to close April
with a 0.67 percent loss for the month, its first monthly
decline since last September..
Telecommunications firm America Movil gained 1.32
percent. The company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim,
posted a better-than-expected jump in first-quarter net profit
late Thursday.
Broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained 2.99 percent
after it said late Thursday that first-quarter profit almost
doubled on strong performance from its pay television business.
"In general (corporate) reports have been strong. They
confirm the recovery of the economy," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an
analyst at Banco Santander in Mexico City. "In general the trend
is positive, and Mexico will probably continue seeing positive
economic numbers from companies and some hiccups in the market
depending on Europe."
Chile's IPSA index traded flat at 4558.85, but was
on track for a weekly loss of 0.8 percent. The index was set to
close April with a more than 2 percent loss, its worst monthly
performance since November.
Regional energy group Enersis gained 0.66 percent,
while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.58 percent.