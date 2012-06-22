* Meeting of euro zone leaders fails to calm markets

* EU to hold summit late next week

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.47 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.57 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 22 Latin American stocks mostly fell on Friday on uncertainty over whether European policymakers will make progress towards solving the region's debt crisis at an upcoming summit.

The MSCI Latin American stock index extended the previous session's losses, falling 1.59 percent to 3,417.73, where it found support at its 30-day simple moving average.

Shares fell after a meeting between the heads of the euro zone's four largest economies on Friday failed to convince investors that progress will be made at a summit of European Union leaders late next week.

Concern over a widening euro zone debt crisis has led to a sell-off in riskier Latin American assets since mid-March.

"There are hopes of new measures, but the fact is that risk aversion is widespread due to the uncertainties," said Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for a third straight session, losing 0.47 percent to 55,244.44.

Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 2.67 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while rival Banco Bradesco slipped 2.05 percent.

Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday as part of a broad review of major financial institutions.

"We are seeing greater risk aversion in the markets, especially the banking sector, with the downgrade of major banks weighing on the shares," Zeno added.

State-controlled power holding company Eletrobras fell 0.46 percent after it denied on Friday it was in talks to buy a stake in local power group Neoenergia.

Retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar gained 1.89 percent, after French retail group Casino formalized its takeover of the company on Friday.

Brazil's market started the year with a bang after foreign investors, flush with liquidity after European Central Bank stimulus measures, drove shares to an over 20 percent gain in the first two and a half months. Since then, concerns over the worsening euro zone debt crisis have sparked a sell-off in shares.

"While the market has become more risk averse, there is also the idea out there that the market is cheap, which spurs some buying activity and raises volatility," Zeno said. "But if you look at the situation as a whole, there is nothing that motivates the return of funds to our market."

Chile's LAN Airlines completed a takeover of Brazilian rival TAM on Friday, creating the world's No. 2 airline by market value in a deal that might yield up to $700 million in cost savings within four years.

Mexico's IPC index gained for the sixth session in seven, rising 0.57 percent to 38,730.98.

Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 1.68 percent, driving gains in the index. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 0.11 percent.

"There is a bit of caution still as there is no clear scenario for a global recovery," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at financial group Monex in Mexico City.

Chile's IPSA index fell for a second straight day, slipping 0.33 percent to 4,346,98.

Retailer Cencosud dropped 1.28 percent, while regional energy group Enersis added 0.57 percent.