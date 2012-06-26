* Banks, retailers weigh on Brazil shares after delinquency data

* Spain short-term bond yields soar ahead of euro summit

* U.S. consumer confidence falls

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, June 26 Latin American stocks were choppy on Tuesday after Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at an auction, rattling investor nerves over a worsening euro-zone debt crisis and scaring bargain-hunters away from Brazilian stocks.

Early in the session, Brazilian stocks gained as investors picked up shares of the most widely-traded companies in the benchmark Bovespa index following a four-day rout. But a slump in shares of banks and retailers later pushed the index lower after the central bank said the country's loan delinquencies hit a record high in May.

A drop in U.S. consumer confidence for the fourth straight month in June also pressured the market. A Spanish debt auction further intensified risk-aversion among investors after weak demand for its bonds sent yields soaring.

Fears that a recovery in the United States is losing steam or that Europe's debt crisis is deepening tends to lead investors away from riskier Latin American equities in favor of safe-haven assets such as gold or the U.S. dollar.

The MSCI Latin American stock index whipsawed throughout the session and last traded around 0.1 percent higher.

"The opening was more of a technical rebound, with Petrobras recovering after yesterday's falls, but we had some disappointing data from the U.S. and Spain, so the market adjusted," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo.

Monteiro cautioned that any gains would be short-lived, with investors remaining sensitive to any developments in the euro zone debt crisis.

Brazil's Bovespa dropped for the fifth straight day, falling to its lowest level in nearly three weeks.

Loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks reached a record high in May, according to the central bank. The data weighed on shares of Brazil's banks, which may need to set aside more funds for bad loan provisions, analysts said.

State-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 2.09 percent, while rival Banco Bradesco dropped 1.63 percent.

"The advance in delinquencies weighs not only on banks, but also on retailers," said Leonardo Zanfelício, an analyst with brokerage Concórdia in Sao Paulo. "As delinquency rises, that automatically reflects in fewer purchases in stores."

Clothing retailer Cia. Hering fell over 7 percent, while Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, slipped 2.83 percent.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras gained 1 percent, a day after the stock plunged 6.6 percent on investor disappointment with the size of a fuel price hike and concern over the company's production plans.

Shares of iron-ore giant Vale rose 0.65 percent after the company said late Monday it closed the sale of its coal assets in Colombia for $407 million in cash.

"Investors need to be patient, this is not the time to sell," said Marcio Cardoso, a director with brokerage Titulo Corretora in Sao Paulo. Cardoso said for long-term investors, recent falls may provide good opportunities, with shares of companies like Petrobras at "very attractive" prices.

Mexico's IPC index edged higher as gains by mining companies offset losses from retailers.

Industrial conglomerate Mexichem gained 2.84 percent after the company said on Tuesday it sees its second quarter sales up 45 percent versus the same period a year ago.

Chile's IPSA index also rose, with retailer Cencosud contributing most to the index's gain.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1630 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % YTD %

change change MSCI LatAm 3,363.77 0.13 -4.33

Brazil Bovespa 53,638.41 -0.31 -5.49

Mexico IPC 39,221.99 0.16 5.78

Chile IPSA 4,328.63 0.05 3.62

Chile IGPA 20,792.52 0.05 3.29

Argentina MerVal 2,279.94 -0.34 -7.42

Colombia IGBC 13,076.92 -0.03 3.25

Peru IGRA 20,400.11 -0.13 4.76

Venezuela IBC 251,801.00 -0.41 115.15

(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)