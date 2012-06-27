* Brazil oil firm OGX drops nearly 30 pct on output worries
* Other Latin American stock indexes gain on cautious
trading
* All eyes on summit of European leaders on Thursday, Friday
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's main stock index
fell on Wednesday, knocked down by a nearly 30 percent plunge in
shares of oil firm OGX, but other Latin American equity markets
edged higher on cautious trading ahead of a crucial summit of
European leaders.
Shares of OGX, controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, slumped at the open of the Bovespa
trading session after it revised down oil production targets for
its Tubarao Azul field, where it began pumping its first crude
this year.
Trading in the stock was delayed by nearly 30 minutes as the
stock operator called an auction to set prices. OGX's revised
forecasts had been filed with the securities commission on
Tuesday night.
OGX last traded 25 percent lower at 6.27 reais, while
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped around 0.5
percent.
"The market is being driven lower by OGX's losses, with many
foreigners selling and high volumes, which suggest
disappointment with the company," said Eduardo Dias, an analyst
with Omar Camargo brokerage.
Other companies from Batista's empire also posted strong
losses - mining firm MMX lost 6.1 percent and port
operator LLX fell 6.6 percent - in a sign that
investors were questioning the group's overall performance.
"There was a lot of expectation about Batista's companies,
but news of lower-than-expected output are stoking skepticism
among investors," Dias said.
Other Latin American stock markets rose in synch with Wall
Street, however. Trading was cautious as investors wondered
whether euro zone leaders will agree on policies to stop the
region's debt crisis from spreading further.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.7
percent while Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 0.9
percent.
Supporting Mexican stocks was data showing the demand for
long-lasting manufactured goods in the United States, Mexico's
main trading partner, rose sharply more than expected in May.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1535 GMT:
Stock indexes daily YTD pct
Latest pct change
change
MSCI LatAm 3,394.20 0.71 -6.44
Brazil Bovespa 53,551.85 -0.53 -5.64
Mexico IPC 39,697.38 0.91 7.07
Chile IPSA 4,334.78 0.25 3.76
Chile IGPA 20,820.32 0.2 3.43
Argentina MerVal 2,267.31 -0.4 -7.93
Colombia IGBC 13,290.68 1.13 4.93
Peru IGRA 20,338.03 -0.17 4.44
Venezuela IBC 251,985.77 0.07 115.31
(Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)