* Euro zone leaders agree measures to help indebted members

* MSCI Latam index posts biggest gain of the year

* Brazil Bovespa up 2.66 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.47 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, June 29 Latin American stocks headed toward their biggest daily gain of the year on Friday, after euro zone leaders agreed on steps to support troubled member states.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its biggest gain since November, rising more than 4 percent, though is still set to close Friday's session with a nearly 15 percent quarterly loss.

Shares gained across the region after euro zone leaders showed some flexibility toward solving the region's debt crisis at a summit on Friday. This bolstered markets that had fallen on investor skepticism that progress would be made.

Under an agreement, measures will be taken to cut borrowing costs in Italy and Spain and shore up the region's banks, helping calm investors' nerves over increasingly difficult financing conditions for some countries in the region.

"European policymakers are getting to the heart of the crisis, but the rhythm in which this works isn't in line with the anxiety investors have over seeing the problem resolved," said Mirela Rappaport, a portfolio manager with Sao Paulo-based Investport, who cautioned that stocks will remain volatile for the foreseeable future. "We thought the Greek election was a turning point and it wasn't. We could see the market fall right back next week."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index notched its biggest daily gain in more than three weeks, erasing losses accumulated over the previous two sessions. Still, the index is set to close the day with a more than 16 percent quarterly drop, its worst quarterly performance since the depths of the global financial crisis in late 2008.

"Beyond the uncertainty abroad, earnings results in the second quarter are expected to disappoint, which should bring more volatility to the market and weigh on stocks," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager at brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.

Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms drove gains in the index, with mining giant Vale rising 1.59 percent and state-controlled oil producer Petrobras up 2.6 percent.

Oil producer OGX Petroleo controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 5.37 percent after tumbling nearly 40 percent in the previous two sessions. The company's Chief Executive Paulo Mendonca resigned after it became clear the company's early production numbers would miss targets.

Mexico's IPC index rallied for a sixth straight day, on track to close at its highest level in eight weeks. Gains in the IPC in recent days helped push the index into positive territory for the quarter.

Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest daily gain in over a week, led by industrial conglomerate Copec, whose shares gained 2.05 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 17:45 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,507.71 4.57 -6.88

Brazil Bovespa 54,050.74 2.66 -4.76

Mexico IPC 39,822.33 0.47 7.40

Chile IPSA 4,371.90 0.82 4.65

Chile IGPA 20,965.89 0.7 4.15

Argentina MerVal 2,327.22 2.6 -5.50

Colombia IGBC 13,446.88 1.77 6.17

Peru IGRA 20,207.16 -0.63 3.77

Venezuela IBC 251,838.31 0.44 115.18

(Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)