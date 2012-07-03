* ECB expected to cut rates at Thursday meeting

* US factory orders rise more than expected in May

* Brazil Bovespa up 2.25 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.89 pct

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, July 3 Latin American stocks rallied for a third day o n T uesday after weak manufacturing data from the world's major economies raised expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates this week to support economic growth.

Shares of Brazil's three largest commodities producers led the Bovespa index to its third straight rise, while retailers drove gains in Mexico's IPC index.

A string of disappointing factory data on Monday from the euro zone, the United States and Asia reinforced investor views that the ECB will cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points on Thu rsday in an effort to revive economic growth.

Commodities prices soared on expectation of greater demand, with the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities gaining 2.26 percent, its biggest daily rise in over nine months.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.45 percent, reaching its highest level in over seven weeks.

Some analysts cautioned, however, that recent gains do not herald a change in the outlook for local equities.

"We're not necessarily seeing a turning-point now," said Clodoir Vieira, chief economist with Corretora Souza Barros in Sao Paulo. "Perhaps if the global economy was really showing an improvement, but at this moment... risk is still very high."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 2.25 percent to 55,921.36, with preferred shares of the most widely traded raw materials exporters leading gains in the index.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 3.21 percent, while Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, added 2.33 percent.

Vale on Tuesday launched a sale of 750 million euros in bonds maturing in 2023, its first euro-denominated issue in more than two years, as it takes advantage of strong demand for corporate debt in Europe.

Shares of electric utility AES Eletropaulo plunged 11.2 percent after Brazil's electric energy regulator late Monday cut the average rate the company may charge customers by 9.33 percent.

"The rate revision came in worse than expected," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "Shares across the sector are suffering, with expectations for more readjustments."

Shares of BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, gained 3.9 percent after analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on the stock. 

Mexico's IPC index returned the previous session's losses, gaining 0.89 percent to 40,464.36. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index rose to its most "overbought" levels in three months, however, suggesting stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions.

Shares were supported by data from the United States showing new orders for factory goods in Mexico's largest trading partner rose more than expected in May.

Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.29 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra added 3.73 percent.

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.34 percent, reaching its highest level since May 15th.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1557 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,614.79 1.45 -1.09

Brazil Bovespa 55,921.36 2.25 -1.47

Mexico IPC 40,464.36 0.89 9.13

Chile IPSA 4,414.95 0.34 5.68

Chile IGPA 21,137.71 0.27 5.01

Argentina MerVal 2,411.80 1.79 -2.06

Colombia IGBC 13,555.25 1.03 7.02

Peru IGRA 20,723.08 0.38 6.42

Venezuela IBC 249,271.73 -1.02 112.99

(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)