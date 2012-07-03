* ECB expected to cut rates at Thursday meeting
* US factory orders rise more than expected in May
* Brazil Bovespa up 2.25 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.89 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, July 3 Latin American stocks rallied
for a third day o n T uesday after weak manufacturing data from
the world's major economies raised expectations that the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates this week to
support economic growth.
Shares of Brazil's three largest commodities producers led
the Bovespa index to its third straight rise, while retailers
drove gains in Mexico's IPC index.
A string of disappointing factory data on Monday from the
euro zone, the United States and Asia reinforced investor views
that the ECB will cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis
points on Thu rsday in an effort to revive economic growth.
Commodities prices soared on expectation of greater demand,
with the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19
most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities gaining
2.26 percent, its biggest daily rise in over nine months.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
1.45 percent, reaching its highest level in over seven weeks.
Some analysts cautioned, however, that recent gains do not
herald a change in the outlook for local equities.
"We're not necessarily seeing a turning-point now," said
Clodoir Vieira, chief economist with Corretora Souza Barros in
Sao Paulo. "Perhaps if the global economy was really showing an
improvement, but at this moment... risk is still very high."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 2.25
percent to 55,921.36, with preferred shares of the most widely
traded raw materials exporters leading gains in the index.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 3.21
percent, while Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, added 2.33 percent.
Vale on Tuesday launched a sale of 750 million euros in
bonds maturing in 2023, its first euro-denominated issue in more
than two years, as it takes advantage of strong demand for
corporate debt in Europe.
Shares of electric utility AES Eletropaulo
plunged 11.2 percent after Brazil's electric energy regulator
late Monday cut the average rate the company may charge
customers by 9.33 percent.
"The rate revision came in worse than expected," said Rafael
Vendramine, a trader with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "Shares
across the sector are suffering, with expectations for more
readjustments."
Shares of BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial
exchange operator, gained 3.9 percent after analysts at Barclays
raised their recommendation on the stock.
Mexico's IPC index returned the previous session's
losses, gaining 0.89 percent to 40,464.36. A technical indicator
known as the relative strength index rose to its most
"overbought" levels in three months, however, suggesting stocks
may be due to fall in coming sessions.
Shares were supported by data from the United States showing
new orders for factory goods in Mexico's largest trading partner
rose more than expected in May.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.29
percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while retail and
financial firm Grupo Elektra added 3.73 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.34 percent, reaching its
highest level since May 15th.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1557 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,614.79 1.45 -1.09
Brazil Bovespa 55,921.36 2.25 -1.47
Mexico IPC 40,464.36 0.89 9.13
Chile IPSA 4,414.95 0.34 5.68
Chile IGPA 21,137.71 0.27 5.01
Argentina MerVal 2,411.80 1.79 -2.06
Colombia IGBC 13,555.25 1.03 7.02
Peru IGRA 20,723.08 0.38 6.42
Venezuela IBC 249,271.73 -1.02 112.99
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)