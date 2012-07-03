* ECB expected to cut rates at Thursday meeting * Technical indicator suggests Mexican shares due for fall * Brazil's Bovespa up 1.99 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.81 pct By Danielle Assalve and Lizbeth Salazar SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 3 Latin American stocks climbed for a third day on Tuesday after weak manufacturing data from the world's major economies raised expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates to support economic growth. Commodity prices also surged on expectations of growing demand, pushing up shares of Brazil's largest raw material producers as well as Mexican mining companies, which helped Mexico's IPC stock index reach a record high. A string of disappointing factory data on Monday from the euro zone, the United States and Asia reinforced investor views that the ECB will cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points on Thursday in an effort to revive economic growth. The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced 1.33 percent. Some analysts cautioned, however, that recent gains do not herald a change in the outlook for local equities. "We're not necessarily seeing a turning point now," said Clodoir Vieira, chief economist with Corretora Souza Barros in Sao Paulo. "Perhaps if the global economy was really showing an improvement, but at this moment ... risk is still very high." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 1.99 percent to 55,780.32, with preferred shares of the most widely traded raw materials exporters leading gains in the index. State-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 3.43 percent, while Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, added 1.87 percent. Vale on Tuesday launched a sale of 750 million euros in bonds maturing in 2023, its first euro-denominated issue in more than two years, as it takes advantage of strong demand for corporate debt in Europe. Usiminas, the country's largest producer of flat steel, told some distributors that it would raise prices for most products between 5 percent and 7 percent, sources told Reuters. The news sent shares up 8.32 percent. Shares of electric utility AES Eletropaulo plunged 10 percent after Brazil's electric energy regulator late Monday cut the average rate the company may charge customers by 9.33 percent. "The rate revision came in worse than expected," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "Shares across the sector are suffering, with expectations for more readjustments." Shares of BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, gained 4.34 percent after analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on the stock. OGX Petroleo, the oil company controlled by Brazil's richest man Eike Batista, dropped 3.17 percent after Fitch Ratings downgraded the company's debt on concerns production volumes will be significantly lower than initially projected. Mexico's IPC reversed the previous session's losses, gaining 0.81 percent to 40,434.71. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index rose to its most "overbought" levels in three months, however, suggesting stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. "The market may be running out of steam and at any moment we could see a strong correction and return to 39,200 points," said Fernando Gonzalez, director of the firm Fast Profit. Shares were supported by data from the United States showing new orders for factory goods in Mexico's largest trading partner rose more than expected in May. Mining company Penoles climbed 4.71 percent and copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico increased 1.43 percent. Meantime, retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.09 percent. Supermarket and market chain Grupo Elektra rose 4.05 percent. The company filed a suit against the country's stock exchange for an index methodology change that the company claims hurt its share price. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2141 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,610.48 1.33 0.23 Brazil Bovespa 55,780.32 1.99 -1.72 Mexico IPC 40,434.71 0.81 9.05 Chile IPSA 4,420.32 0.46 5.81 Chile IGPA 21,161.29 0.39 5.12 Argentina MerVal 2,413.80 1.88 -1.98 Colombia IGBC 13,703.17 2.13 8.19 Peru IGRA 20,776.82 0.64 6.69 Venezuela IBC 246,900.77 -1.96 110.96