By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, July 4 Latin American stocks rose on Wednesday, as investors bet central banks in Europe and China would enact stimulus measures to support growth.

Steelmakers helped push Brazil's Bovespa to its fourth straight daily gain, while bottling group Femsa supported Mexico's IPC index.

Volume was low, however, with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day holiday and many investors waiting on the sidelines ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates to a record low in an effort to boost the euro zone's lagging economy.

China's services firms grew at their slowest rate in 10 months in June, according to purchasing managers index data released Wednesday. The data reinforced views that China, Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw material exports, would ease monetary policy to support growth.

"It's a combination of both the ECB and China expectations that gave a bit more optimism to the market. But the problem is that the market is still very illiquid today due to the U.S. holiday," said Andre Paes, head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba, Brazil.

Steelmakers led gains in Brazil's Bovespa index, with preferred shares of Usiminas up 4.73 percent and shares of rival CSN rising 4.39 percent.

Brazil's securities regulator approved an accord on Wednesday between mining giant Vale and state oil producer Petrobras, the nation's two largest companies, to mine potash in the northeastern state of Sergipe. Preferred shares of Vale gained 0.2 percent, while those of Petrobras rose 0.26 percent.

"There is a lot of expectation for tomorrow around the ECB meeting, and also around U.S. payroll data on Friday, which is leading many investors to sit out trading," said Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Mexico's IPC index edged higher, led by Femsa, which gained 1.39 percent, and conglomerate Alfa, up 1.64 percent.

Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.4 percent, after data showed Mexico's consumer confidence fell off a four-year high in June as a global slowdown weighed on sentiment.

Chile's IPSA index slipped back from a 7-week high, with industrial conglomerate Copec down 0.79 percent and Banco de Chile falling 0.66 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1730 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,579.16 -0.87 0.23

Brazil Bovespa 56,019.17 0.43 -1.29

Mexico IPC 40,450.65 0.04 9.10

Chile IPSA 4,415.13 -0.12 5.69

Chile IGPA 21,133.88 -0.13 4.99

Argentina MerVal 2,416.60 0.11 -1.87

Colombia IGBC 13,712.15 0.07 8.26

Peru IGRA 20,715.65 -0.29 6.38

Venezuela IBC 248,429.38 0.62 112.27

(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)