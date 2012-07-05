* European Central Bank cuts interest rates to record low
* Markets eye U.S. payroll data due Friday
* Brazil Bovespa +.54 pct, Mexico IPC -0.77 pct
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 5 Brazilian shares
gained o n T hursday after China cut interest rates, raising
expectations of demand for Brazilian commodities, while Mexican
shares fell on doubts a similar rate cut in Europe could stem
the debt crisis.
China and the European Central Bank slashed interest rates
and the Bank of England launched a third round of monetary
stimulus in a bid to counter an economic downturn. But the moves
offered only limited assurances to weary investors who see them
as signs of serious global economic deterioration.
Mexico's IPC stock index lost 0.77 percent even as
Brazil's commodity-heavy benchmark Bovespa index rose
0.58 percent to 56,400 points.
Brazil's index rose on hopes China's rate cut would
stimulate demand for Brazilian products. China is Brazil's top
trading partner and a voracious consumer of the country's raw
materials such as iron ore, petroleum, copper and soy.
The Bovespa rose for the fifth straight session as a
technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics
approached a sell signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting
stocks may be due to fall.
"The global outlook is still extremely adverse and the
Brazilian economy continues showing signs of slowing," said
Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmérica Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "You cannot guarantee that this trend will remain."
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras climbed
3.43 percent and Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, rose 1.22 percent.
Steelmaker Gerdau also rose 2.78 percent on
expectations China's rate cuts would stimulate metal demand.
Considering industry has stagnated in Brazil, steelmakers
have become more sensitive to demand from abroad, said Marcello
Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital
Management.
The MSCI Latin American stock index was near
flat, down 0.11 percent.
In Mexico, the IPC dropped for a second straight day, after
reaching record highs on Tuesday.
Upbeat U.S. job data that usually lifts the IPC failed to
ease worries about the global outlook as investors saw the rate
cuts as a sign of serious deterioration in global economies.
"Europe needs major surgery and this is just a bandage,"
said Carlos Ponce, head of strategy and analysis at financial
group Ve Por Mas.
The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low 0.75
percent following a grim run of economic data. Meanwhile, the
Bank of England, whose rates are already at a record low, said
it would restart its printing presses and buy 50 billion pounds
($78 billion) of assets with newly created money.
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim, fell 1.37 percent and contributed most to the index's
losses. Mexico's communications ministry on We dnesday asked the
Supreme Court to review a legal case that could decide whether
Slim can enter the lucrative television market, according to a
document from the court.
Mexico has barred Slim from TV until his giant home phone
business, Mexico's leading fixed-line phone service provider
Telmex , a unit of America Movil, gives fair
access to rivals.
Chile's IPSA index was little changed, up 0.17
percent to 4,426 points.
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2343 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,591.50 -0.11 -0.3
Brazil Bovespa 56,379.06 0.54 -0.66
Mexico IPC 40,040.69 -0.77 7.99
Chile IPSA 4,426.20 0.17 5.95
Chile IGPA 21,181.18 0.13 5.22
Argentina MerVal 2,381.00 -1.87 -3.31
Colombia IGBC 13,823.86 0.73 9.14
Peru IGRA 20,661.89 -0.27 6.10
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00