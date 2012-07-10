* China annual import growth lower than expected in June * Commodities shares weigh on Brazilian bourse * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.5 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.1 pct By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 10 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday after data from China stoked fears over slowing demand from Brazil's biggest trading partner, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico supported the Mexican bourse. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the fourth session in five, losing 0.8 percent. Shares of Brazil's top raw materials exporters slumped with a fall in commodities prices after China's trade data showed that imports in June rose at only half the pace expected. China is a key purchaser of Brazilian iron ore, petroleum and soy. "Any risk of China weakening is very worrisome for us," said Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "It impacts exporters a lot, be it steelmakers, miners, oil firms. Anything linked to commodities is feeling it." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 1.5 percent to 54,550, its lowest level in over a week and marking a second straight loss. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.7 percent. The decline in commodities-linked shares was led by Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, and Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner. Preferred shares of Petrobras lost 2.8 percent, contributing most to the Bovespa's fall, while shares of Vale, fell 1.6 percent. Sand said called the 52,000 mark for the Bovespa "a very worrying level," adding, "It's a psychological level that we've hit a few times and if we were to break it, we could see sharper falls as investors exit the market." PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, slumped nearly 6 percent after it halved its forecast for new project launches in 2012, according to a securities filing Tuesday. Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, lost 1.7 percent after the lender said it will form a 1 billion reais ($493 million) joint venture with Banco BMG to offer payroll-deductible loans. Analysts said that while the loans are safer and could contribute to bringing down default rates, they are also less lucrative, which could weigh on profits. Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.1 percent to 40,006. The index has remained rangebound near 40,000 points for over a week. "There is consolidation around 40,000 until the market gets more information about Europe and sees more data out of the United States," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at financial group Monex in Mexico City. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.15 percent after reporting late Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June from the same month last year. Broadcaster Televisa gained 0.4 percent after reporting a 12.3 increase in revenue in the second quarter. Chile's IPSA index dropped for the third straight day, but found support at its 50-day simple moving average, a level below which the index has not closed in nearly two weeks. Retailer Falabella dropped 1.1 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses, while industrial conglomerate Copec slipped 0.5 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes at 1625 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,525.49 -0.81 -1.34 Brazil Bovespa 54,523.40 -1.57 -3.93 Mexico IPC 40,026.31 0.16 7.95 Chile IPSA 4,359.33 -0.4 4.35 Chile IGPA 20,927.96 -0.31 3.97 Argentina MerVal 2,343.02 -1.7 -4.86 Colombia IGBC 13,649.27 -0.47 7.77 Peru IGRA 20,408.10 -0.13 4.80 Venezuela IBC 250,056.72 0 113.66