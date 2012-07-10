* China annual import growth lower than expected in June
* Commodities shares weigh on Brazilian bourse
* Brazil Bovespa off 3 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.2 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 10 Brazil led a
slump in Latin American stock markets on Tuesday after data from
China stoked fears of slowing demand from the Asian giant for
the region's commodities.
Mexico was an exception, its shares edging up, but gains
could be fleeting given worries about global growth.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
1.63 percent, its biggest one day decline in two weeks.
Shares of Brazil's top raw materials exporters slid along
with a drop in commodities prices after data showed China
imported less than expected last month. The country is a top
trading partner and giant consumer of Brazilian commodities like
iron ore, petroleum and soy.
China's weak imports fueled worries about growth and follows
a raft of weak economic data from the United States and Europe
last week that was pressuring riskier assets.
"No one has much conviction that the market is either going
to improve or worsen, so the majority of traders are working
only in the short term," said Daniel Marques, a technical
analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "People are
acting on the volatility to book profits."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped 3.05
percent to 53,705, its lowest level in over a week and marking a
second straight loss. At the end of June, the index had fallen
to its lowest intraday level of the year and analysts worry that
further losses could rattle market players.
The 52,000 mark for the Bovespa is "a very worrying level,"
said Guilherme Sand, a broker with Solidus Corretora in Porto
Alegre, Brazil. "It's a psychological level that we've hit a few
times and if we were to break it, we could see sharper falls as
investors exit the market."
The decline in commodities-linked shares was led by
Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, and Vale, the
world's largest iron-ore miner. Preferred shares of Petrobras
decreased 4.2 percent and Vale fell 2.26
percent.
PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder,
plummeted 10 percent after it halved its forecast for new
project launches in 2012.
Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, lost 4.48 percent. The lender said it will
form a 1 billion reais ($493 million) joint venture with Banco
BMG to offer payroll-deductible loans.
Analysts said that while the loans are safer and could
contribute to bringing down default rates, they are also less
lucrative, which could weigh on profits.
Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.22 percent to
40,049.59. The index has remained rangebound near 40,000 points
for over a week.
"There is consolidation around 40,000 until the market gets
more information about Europe and sees more data out of the
United States," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at financial
group Monex in Mexico City.
Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose
1.84 percent after reporting late Monday that sales at its
Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June
from the same month last year.
Broadcaster Televisa gained 0.9 percent after
reporting a 12.3 increase in revenue in the second quarter.
Investors are concerned that the global outlook could hurt
companies this earning season.
"The following days will be complicated with the global
slowdown surely influencing company finances," said Cesar
Castro, analyst at the consultancy Capem in Mexico City. "The
IPC will likely close the week below 40,00 points."
Chile's IPSA index dropped for the third straight
day, slipping to its lowest point in over a week.
Retailer Falabella dropped 1.32 percent,
contributing the most to the index's losses, while newly formed
air carrier LATAM Airlines shed 1.21 percent
Key Latin American stock indexes at 2107 GMT
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,496.05 -1.63 -2.95
Brazil Bovespa 53,705.82 -3.05 -5.37
Mexico IPC 40,049.59 0.22 8.02
Chile IPSA 4,352.82 -0.54 4.20
Chile IGPA 20,898.50 -0.45 3.82
Argentina MerVal 2,317.34 -2.78 -5.90
Colombia IGBC 13,563.46 -1.09 7.09
Peru IGRA 20,224.52 -1.03 3.86
Venezuela IBC 250,056.72 0 113.66