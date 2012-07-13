* China economic growth in line with expectations

* Petrobras shares jump on diesel price hike

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.7 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.57 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 13 Latin American stocks gained o n F riday after Chinese GDP data sparked hope for more government stimulus in the world's second- largest economy, pushing Mexico's IPC stock index to record highs.

But analysts said Mexico's gains could be short-lived with the global economic outlook still gloomy and many shares bumping up against their limit.

China's growth rate fell to its slowest pace in more than three years in the second quarter but was in line with expectations, alleviating concern of a more profound slowdown.

The weak growth also sparked bets Chinese policymakers could take action to stimulate the economy, sweetening sentiment among market players.

The MSCI Latin American stock index jumped 2.04 percent to 3,531.28, while Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fifth straight session.

Hope for continued demand from the Asian giant lifted Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index 1.7 percent.

China is Brazil's No.1 trading partner and a key consumer of Latin American raw materials exports such as iron ore, soy, petroleum and copper. With the exception of Mexico, commodities make up more than 60 percent of exports in all major Latin American economies.

Raw materials exporters, such as mining giant Vale and oil firm OGX, were among top gainers that helped snap a four-session losing streak with the index logging a weekly loss of 1.9 percent.

Petrobras preferred shares jumped 5.22, contributing the most to the index's gains, after the state-controlled oil producer announced plans to raise diesel fuel prices at refineries by 6 percent late on Thu rsday.

Brazilian shares declined 1.9 percent for the week and analysts expected more turbulent times ahead with Brazil's soft economy weighing on shares.

"I'm not very optimistic for the rest of second-quarter reports. The industrial production data, for example, came in very poor and was very disturbing," said Aloisio Lemos, analyst at Agora Brokerage in Rio de Janeiro. "With this scenario we can imagine that corporate results are not very good. "

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.57 percent to 40,498.47 and clocked about a 1.5 percent rise for the week.

"The majority of shares are in overbought territory," said an analyst for Citi in Mexico City. "We are in a period of caution and expect an adjustment that could bring a sell-off."

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.86 percent, leading gains in the index, while cement manufacturer Cemex added 2.73 percent.

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.39 percent, with shares of power producer Endesa up 1.14 percent and bank Banco de Chile up 1.32 percent. The index declined about 0.9 percent for the week.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 21:45 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to

Latest change date %

change MSCI LatAm 3,531.28 2.04 -1.97

Brazil Bovespa 54,330.51 1.7 -4.27

Mexico IPC 40,498.47 0.57 9.23

Chile IPSA 4,372.67 0.39 4.67

Chile IGPA 20,984.84 0.37 4.25

Argentina MerVal 2,381.38 1.29 -3.30

Colombia IGBC 13,664.64 1.16 7.89

Peru IGRA 20,107.13 0.76 3.25

Venezuela IBC 249,226.94 0.21 112.95

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Dan Grebler)