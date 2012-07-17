* Bernanke offers few hints of near-term action * Brazil Bovespa up 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.9 pct By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 17 Latin American stocks advanced on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for monetary stimulus, helping lift Mexican shares to a new high. Shares climbed after Bernanke said policymakers would consider a range of tools to further stimulate growth if it became clear the labor market was not improving or if deflation risks mounted. But the Fed chief showed no signs the Federal Reserve was moving closer to a third round of bond purchases, as some had hoped. Stocks on Wall Street fell on the lack of new clues from Bernanke, then rose after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs beat profit forecasts. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.7 percent to 3,541.74. "The markets reacted well, perhaps it wasn't what they hoped but he left the door open for stimulus," said 'Manuel Jimenez, an analyst with Banorte Ixe in Mexico City. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index increased 0.95 percent to 53,909.47. Homebuilders Cyrela Brazil Realty and MRV Engenharia led gains, jumping 5.45 and 5.19, respectively. Shares of airline Gol rose 5.18 percent after the company said late Monday that its load factor, a measure of occupancy, rose 5 percent in June from the same month last year. But the Bovespa is on track to post its fifth straight monthly loss as a worsening global and domestic economic outlook could hurt investor appetite for Brazilian stocks. "Investors that would normally like to buy in are seeing a nervous, volatile environment and are hesitating," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "We are at the maximum of risk aversion right now and growth perspectives are also falling rapidly, which is weighing on our market." On Monday the International Monetary Fund forecast Brazil's economy would grow 2.5 percent in 2012, down from 2.7 percent in 2011. The poor expansion rate has already soured some investors, analysts said, sending them to Mexico where the IMF projected Mexico's growth at 3.9 percent in 2012. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.89 percent to 41,273.02, extending its longest rally since November 2010. The index is trading at record highs, further bolstered by hope that the recent presidential win of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) could usher in structural reforms that will boost the economy. President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto has promised to overhaul the country's tax system and open up state oil monopoly Pemex to more private investment. "There are expectations of structural reforms toward the end of the year," said Gerardo Sienra, who is in equity sales at Intercam in Mexico City. But a technical indicator known as the relative strength index rose to its most "overbought" level since early April, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Gains in the IPC were led by shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, which rose 3.33 percent, while telecommunications giant America Movil controlled by Carlos Slim added 1.68 percent. Chile's IPSA index increased 0.41 percent to 4,390.73 as shares of retail holding giant Cencosud rose 1.37 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2102 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,541.74 0.7 -1.68 Brazil Bovespa 53,909.47 0.95 -5.01 Mexico IPC 41,273.02 0.89 11.32 Chile IPSA 4,390.73 0.41 5.10 Chile IGPA 21,043.66 0.28 4.54 Argentina MerVal 2,403.60 0.77 -2.40 Colombia IGBC 13,653.13 0.56 7.80 Peru IGRA 20,033.85 -0.17 2.88 Venezuela IBC 247,614.22 -0.65 111.57