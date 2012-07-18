* Brazil commods shares down; banks, steelmakers up
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.25 percent, Mexico IPC down 1.27
percent
By Rachel Uranga and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazilian shares
gained on Wednesday, as investors picked up cheap shares of
banks and homebuilders after recent falls while Mexican shares
declined from record highs.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose for
the third session in four, climbing 0.79 percent to 3,579.69.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.25
percent as Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.27 percent
breaking a seven-session winning streak where it reached record
highs.
"In general, some stocks that had fallen sharply are
improving today, but it's nothing to indicate a trend, simply
turnover in stocks as people rebalance their portfolios and look
for bargains," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager at
brokerage H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.
Investors remain nervous about Europe's debt crisis and a
recovery in the United States.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated in
congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday the U.S. central
bank could take additional action if it finds job creation
lagging too much. Later, the Fed's Beige Book survey showed the
U.S. economy is still struggling.
Leading Brazil's index higher, Banco do Brasil
advanced 6.9 percent and homebuilder PDG Realty added
3.48 percent. Shares had fallen nearly 9 percent over the
previous week, while those of PDG lost more than 11 percent.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore producer, fell 0.36 percent. Analysts expect the miner
to announce a sequential increase in production levels in the
second quarter after market close.
Brazil's telecom regulator suspended the sale of new mobile
plans by three carriers, TIM Participacoes,, Grupo Oi
and America Movil in some states until they
improve services. Shares in TIM declined 2.77
percent, Oi fell 2.24 percent and America Movil
dropped 1.05 percent.
Steelmaker Usiminas climbed 3.7 percent after Deutsche Bank
Securities analysts raised their recommendation on the company's
preferred shares, saying the company's challenging
outlook and expectations of a weak second-quarter performance
are already reflected in its stock price.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
eight, losing 1.27 percent to end at 40,747.47 points.
"This is healthy and justified profit-taking, the valuations
in the market were a bit too high," said Carlos Ponce, an
analyst at bank Ve por Mas in Mexico City.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim fell 1.05 percent and retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico dropped 2.29 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rallied for a third straight
session, adding 0.36 percent to 4,406.39.
Integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap SA
advanced 2.01 percent and retailer Falabella gained
0.79 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2210 GMT:
Stock indexes daily year-to
Latest pct date
change pct
change
MSCI Latam 3,569.60 0.79 -0.91
Brazil Bovespa 54,583.13 1.25 -3.83
Mexico IPC 40,747.47 -1.27 9.90
Chile IPSA 4,406.39 0.36 5.48
Chile IGPA 21,121.08 0.37 4.92
Argentina MerVal 2,496.67 3.87 1.38
Colombia IGBC 13,671.90 0.14 7.94
Peru IGRA 20,088.64 0.27 3.16
Venezuela IBC 245,601.63 -0.81 109.85