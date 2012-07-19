* Positive results abroad feed demand for Brazilian stocks
* America Movil weighs on Mexico's bourse
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.19 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.43 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 19 Brazilian stocks gained on
W ednesday after strong corporate earnings in developed markets
fed appetite for riskier assets, though shares of
telecommunications firm America Movil weighed on
Mexico's bourse.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rallied
for a third day, gaining 0.43 percent to 3,584.94.
Shares tracked global markets higher after a string of
positive earnings results in the United States and Europe
suggested many corporations were not as affected by the global
slowdown as some analysts had expected.
"With results coming in better than expected and the
macroeconomic scenario having calmed down, the market is less
pessimistic in relation to the future," said Mirela Rappaport, a
portfolio manager with Sao Paulo-based Investport. "It's a
movement toward less risk aversion, but it won't lead to a
rally, as we don't see enough investor confidence yet."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for
the third straight session, rising 1.19 percent to 55,231.30 and
punching through its 50-day simple moving average, a level the
index has failed to close above for nearly four months.
The index is facing resistance at 56,500 points, with
support at 53,400 points, according to BB Investimentos.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
rose 1.55 percent, contributing most to the index's
rise, while PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder,
gained 4.59 percent.
Shares of TIM Participacoes, Brazil's
second-largest wireless phone company, fell more than 8 percent
after telecom regulator Anatel said it was suspending sales of
TIM's mobile plans in 19 states beginning on Monday.
Shares of Redecard, Brazil's second-largest card
payment processor, gained 1.3 percent after the company posted
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Brazil's central bank published minutes on Thursday from its
most recent policy-setting meeting, when it slashed interest
rates to a record-low 8 percent. The minutes supported the view
that rate cuts are set to continue, though the end of the
monetary easing cycle may be near.
"The fall in interest rates has lowered the propensity of
investors to take their money out of the market but it still
hasn't been reflected in better corporate results," Rappaport
added. "We hope to see that in the third and fourth quarter,
which will lead investors to re-enter the market with more
enthusiasm."
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second day in a
row, falling 0.43 percent to 40,571.09.
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.11 percent,
contributing the most to the index's losses after the company's
Brazilian unit, Claro, was banned from selling new plans in
three states by the country's telecoms regulator.
"The regulatory agency actions are hitting America Movil and
that's hurting the index," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at
Mexico City brokerage Actinver.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally,
falling 0.36 percent to 4,390.74.
Regional energy group Enersis slipped 2.91 percent,
while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.38 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 16:13 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,584.94 0.43 -0.91
Brazil Bovespa 55,231.30 1.19 -2.68
Mexico IPC 40,571.09 -0.43 9.42
Chile IPSA 4,390.74 -0.36 5.10
Chile IGPA 21,063.10 -0.27 4.64
Argentina MerVal 2,519.91 0.93 2.33
Colombia IGBC 13,699.14 0.20 8.16
Peru IGRA 20,137.39 0.24 3.41
Venezuela IBC 241,762.25 -1.56 106.57
