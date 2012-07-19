(Updates to close)

* Positive results abroad feed demand for Brazilian stocks

* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.5 pct, Mexico IPC flat

By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 19 Latin American stocks r ose o n W ednesday after strong corporate earnings in developed markets ov ershadowed a string of soft economic data in the United States.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a third day, gaining 0.47 percent to 3,586 .22.

Shares advanced after a string of upbeat corporate earnings results in the United States and Europe t rounced a nalysts' ex pectations.

" This is u nlike what we saw from 2008 and 2009, when the financial crisis directly affecte d t he results of companies, " sa id Joao Pedro Brugger, equities analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis in Brazil. " This time the overall uncertainty seems to be havi ng a smaller effect."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for the third straight session, rising 1.4 percent to 55,3 46.65 and punching through its 50-day simple moving average, a level the index has failed to close above for nearly four months.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras rose 1.50 p ercent, contributing most to the index's ga ins, while PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, jum ped 4. 89 pe rcent.

Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, TIM Participacoes, s aw sh ares d rop 8 . 7 percent after telecom regulator Anatel said it was suspending sales of TIM's mobile plans in 19 states beginning on Monday.

Shares of Redecard, Brazil's second-largest card payment processor, gained 0 .88 p ercent after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Brazil's central bank published minutes from its most recent policy-setting meeting on Thursday when it slashed interest rates to a record-low 8 percent.

" The minutes signaled that the rate cut cycle is not over yet, " said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. "Th e p rospect of lower interest rates drives the construction se ctor, w ith the expectation that cheaper credit would benefit real estate sale s."

In Mexico , the IPC index traded flat, up 0.01 percent to 40,752 points.

T elecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim f ell 0.6 percent a fter the company's Brazilian unit, Claro, was banned from selling new plans in three states by the country's telecoms regulator.

The i ndex had reached record highs earlier in the week on investor bets that Mexico's economy would show resilience in the face of a global economic downturn.

Investors in Mexico largely shrugged off a survey of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve that s howed m anufacturing co ntracting in the mid-Atlantic region and other U.S. data showing a rise in Americans applying for unemployment insurance.

" The stock market is looking ahead six to nine months and it likes what it sees fr om t he United States a nd China. We have had weak data but not devastating," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

Shares in Mexican private airport operator Asur s urged 8 .3 4 percent after it announced Aerostar Airport Holding, which it partly owns, had won rights to operate an in ternational airport in Puerto Rico.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico advanced 2.23 percent ahead of corporate earnings, released after market close, that showed the company's second-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped by sales from a b ab y products unit it bought earlier this year.

Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally, falling 0.31 percent to 4,392 .84.

Regional energy group Enersis slipped 3.53 percent, while power producer Endesa d eclined 1.83 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:41 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to

Latest change date %

change MSCI LatAm 3,586.22 0.47 -0.45

Brazil Bovespa 55,346.65 1.4 -2.48

Mexico IPC 40,752.53 0.01 9.91

Chile IPSA 4,392.84 -0.31 5.15

Chile IGPA 21,066.38 -0.26 4.65

Argentina MerVal 2,502.54 0.23 1.62

Colombia IGBC 13,723.39 0.38 8.35

Peru IGRA 20,115.50 0.13 3.30

Venezuela IBC 245,601.63 0 109.85

(Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)