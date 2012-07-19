(Updates to close)
* Positive results abroad feed demand for Brazilian stocks
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.5 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 19 Latin American
stocks r ose o n W ednesday after strong corporate earnings in
developed markets ov ershadowed a string of soft economic data in
the United States.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a third day, gaining 0.47 percent to 3,586 .22.
Shares advanced after a string of upbeat corporate earnings
results in the United States and Europe t rounced a nalysts'
ex pectations.
" This is u nlike what we saw from 2008 and 2009, when the
financial crisis directly affecte d t he results of companies, "
sa id Joao Pedro Brugger, equities analyst at Leme Investimentos
in Florianopolis in Brazil. " This time the overall uncertainty
seems to be havi ng a smaller effect."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained for
the third straight session, rising 1.4 percent to 55,3 46.65 and
punching through its 50-day simple moving average, a level the
index has failed to close above for nearly four months.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
rose 1.50 p ercent, contributing most to the index's
ga ins, while PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest
homebuilder, jum ped 4. 89 pe rcent.
Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, TIM
Participacoes, s aw sh ares d rop 8 . 7 percent after
telecom regulator Anatel said it was suspending sales of TIM's
mobile plans in 19 states beginning on Monday.
Shares of Redecard, Brazil's second-largest card
payment processor, gained 0 .88 p ercent after the company posted
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Brazil's central bank published minutes from its most recent
policy-setting meeting on Thursday when it slashed interest
rates to a record-low 8 percent.
" The minutes signaled that the rate cut cycle is not over
yet, " said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at H.Commcor
brokerage in Sao Paulo. "Th e p rospect of lower interest rates
drives the construction se ctor, w ith the expectation that
cheaper credit would benefit real estate sale s."
In Mexico , the IPC index traded flat, up 0.01 percent
to 40,752 points.
T elecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim f ell 0.6 percent a fter the company's
Brazilian unit, Claro, was banned from selling new plans in
three states by the country's telecoms regulator.
The i ndex had reached record highs earlier in the week on
investor bets that Mexico's economy would show resilience in the
face of a global economic downturn.
Investors in Mexico largely shrugged off a survey of the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve that s howed m anufacturing
co ntracting in the mid-Atlantic region and other U.S. data
showing a rise in Americans applying for unemployment insurance.
" The stock market is looking ahead six to nine months and it
likes what it sees fr om t he United States a nd China. We have had
weak data but not devastating," said Patricia Berry, an analyst
at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.
Shares in Mexican private airport operator Asur
s urged 8 .3 4 percent after it announced Aerostar Airport Holding,
which it partly owns, had won rights to operate an in ternational
airport in Puerto Rico.
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico advanced 2.23 percent
ahead of corporate earnings, released after market close, that
showed the company's second-quarter profit rose 6 percent,
helped by sales from a b ab y products unit it bought earlier this
year.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally,
falling 0.31 percent to 4,392 .84.
Regional energy group Enersis slipped 3.53 percent,
while power producer Endesa d eclined 1.83 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:41 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to
Latest change date %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,586.22 0.47 -0.45
Brazil Bovespa 55,346.65 1.4 -2.48
Mexico IPC 40,752.53 0.01 9.91
Chile IPSA 4,392.84 -0.31 5.15
Chile IGPA 21,066.38 -0.26 4.65
Argentina MerVal 2,502.54 0.23 1.62
Colombia IGBC 13,723.39 0.38 8.35
Peru IGRA 20,115.50 0.13 3.30
Venezuela IBC 245,601.63 0 109.85
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)