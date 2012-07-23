* Spain economy contracts 0.4 pct in second quarter
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 23 Latin American stocks plunged
on Monday as half a dozen Spanish regional governments appeared
set to seek financial support, fueling fears the country will
need a full sovereign bailout and sapping demand for riskier
assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 2.6
percent to 3,458.58, as a technical momentum indicator known as
the MACD posted a so-called "bearish cross" in overbought
territory, suggesting the index could fall further in coming
sessions.
Shares fell across the board on Brazil's Bovespa index while
telecommunications firm America Movil supported
Mexico's bourse.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis retook center stage
on reports that up to six of Spain's regional authorities may
seek aid from the central government, following the footsteps of
Valencia. The news combined with data showing economic output in
the country fell 0.4 percent in the second quarter, sending the
government's borrowing costs up to levels widely seen as
unsustainable.
"It's becoming clear that Spain is going to need help, and
the thought goes that we'll have to deal with Italy next so,
once again, Europe is facing the emergency room," said Andre
Paes, head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba,
Brazil. "Brazil pays dearly for the fact that it is one of the
most liquid emerging markets. On a day like today, investors are
selling here to take defensive positions."
Concerns over a widening euro zone debt crisis tend to lead
investors away from riskier assets in favor of safe-haven
investments such as the U.S. dollar.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index plunged 3.1
percent to 52,538.98, briefly touching its lowest level in over
nine months earlier in the session.
Shares of the most widely traded companies contributed most
to the index's fall, with preferred shares of iron-ore mining
giant Vale down 3.3 percent and those of
state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 2.7
percent.
Shares of TIM Participações fell 2.8 percent
after a Brazilian court denied its request to overturn a
decision by the telecommunications watchdog that suspended sales
of new plans by the firm in 19 states, according to a court
filing on Monday.
Shares of Banco Bradesco, Brazil's No. 2 private
sector lender, fell 5.4 percent after the company posted
lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings and cut its lending
growth projections for this year.
The Bovespa gained more than 13 percent in the first quarter
as efforts to boost liquidity in Europe and hopes that the
region's debt crisis would be resolved led foreign investors to
pour money into Brazilian stocks in search of returns.
Those flows largely reversed in the months that followed, as
rising fears over a Greek exit from the euro zone and possible
contagion into other European economies sparked a flight to
safe-haven assets, driving the Bovespa down nearly 16 percent in
the second quarter.
"People, especially foreign investors, are always saying
that the risk level in Brazil's market is higher than in others,
even when we outperform expectations," Paes said. "It's an
unfair bias. Fundamentally, Brazil has no sovereign risk, it's
growing, and there are many other countries that are doing much
worse."
Many investors have turned to Mexican stocks as an
alternative to Brazil in recent months, helping the country's
IPC stock index post a 10 percent gain in the year to
date, compared with an over 7 percent loss for the Bovespa.
Analysts have cited the election of President-elect Enrique
Pena Nieto, who is expected to usher in structural reforms to
boost the country's economy, as a catalyst for Mexico's equities
market.
Mexico's IPC rebounded from early losses on Monday, trading
little changed at 40,811.24 points.
The index was supported by shares of telecommunications firm
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim,
though shares of cement manufacturer Cemex weighed.
"We stay bullish on Mexico but with caution," Citi analysts,
led by Julio Samora, wrote in an investor note on Monday. "We
don't like the fact that it has become the consensus call," the
analysts wrote, adding that rising valuations and increasing
attention paid to smaller-capitalization firms are flashing
warning signs.
Chile's IPSA index fell its most in six weeks,
losing 1.0 percent to 4,341.57.
Retailer Falabella lost 1.3 percent, contributing
most to the index's losses, while industrial conglomerate Copec
slid 1.2 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 17:25 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,458.58 -2.56 -1.47
Brazil Bovespa 52,538.98 -3.06 -7.43
Mexico IPC 40,811.24 0.01 10.07
Chile IPSA 4,341.57 -0.98 3.93
Chile IGPA 17,861.57 -15.09 -11.27
Argentina MerVal 2,408.50 -2.07 -2.20
Colombia IGBC 13,519.99 -1.48 6.74
Peru IGRA 19,829.81 -0.97 1.83
Venezuela IBC 246,719.22 0.11 110.81
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)