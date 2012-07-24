* Euro zone, U.S. manufacturing data show weakness
* Spain bailout fears persist
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.68 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.17 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 24 Latin American stocks fell on
Tuesday as weak manufacturing data in Europe and the United
States and ongoing concerns over Spain's fiscal health kept
demand for riskier assets low.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
for the third straight day, falling 1.34 percent to 3,428.54 and
edging closer to its 50-day simple moving average, a level that
has provided support over the past month.
Shares fell on increased concern over global growth after
data on Tuesday showed business activity in the euro zone shrank
for a sixth straight month in July.
In the United States, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's
monthly manufacturing composite index in July posted the weakest
reading since April 2009.
"We didn't see a motive for a technical rebound from
yesterday considering the macro scenario remains quite bad,"
said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in
Rio de Janeiro. "The data we saw today coming out of Europe and
the U.S. didn't help and there is still pressure coming from the
uncertainty in Spain. It's a bit more of the same."
Spain's troubles remained in focus as investors feared the
country's financial troubles may lead it to seek a full
sovereign bailout, driving Spanish government bond yields to
levels widely seen as unsustainable.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third consecutive session, losing 1 percent to 52,508.53, a
level the index has not closed below in nearly a month.
Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
producer, fell 2.9 percent, contributing most to the index's
fall. Profit at Vale is expected to hit its lowest
level in more than two years in the second quarter as a
weakening Brazilian currency and a slowing Chinese economy
offset climbing output and sales of iron ore, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Tuesday. The company is expected to post
results on Wednesday after markets close.
Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding supported the
index, rising 2.81 percent after management signaled that
controls in loan delinquencies will allow Brazil's largest
non-government bank to set aside less money from profits to
cover credit-related losses in coming quarters.
Shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's biggest
diversified retailer, fell 2.11 percent after second-quarter net
income came in line with analysts' expectations.
"Investors have been anxious and nervous following Monday,
with clear risk aversion and treasury yields going to all-time
lows on Spain worries," Alves said.
"That will remain the focus for the rest of the week. Some
earnings results coming out will be better than expected, but
they won't change the negative bias for the week."
Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the first session
in four, losing 0.29 percent to 40,829.53.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1 percent, contributing most to
the index's fall.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico offset losses
with a gain of 0.57 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 15:56 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % yearly %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,442.74 -0.93 -3.53
Brazil Bovespa 52,675.30 -0.68 -7.19
Mexico IPC 40,878.42 -0.17 10.25
Argentina MerVal 2,403.12 -1.38 -2.42
Colombia IGBC 13,575.10 -0.01 7.18
Peru IGRA 19,709.72 -0.23 1.21
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00