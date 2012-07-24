* Euro zone, U.S. manufacturing data show weakness * Spain bailout fears persist * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.68 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.17 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 24 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data in Europe and the United States and ongoing concerns over Spain's fiscal health kept demand for riskier assets low. The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped for the third straight day, falling 1.34 percent to 3,428.54 and edging closer to its 50-day simple moving average, a level that has provided support over the past month. Shares fell on increased concern over global growth after data on Tuesday showed business activity in the euro zone shrank for a sixth straight month in July. In the United States, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's monthly manufacturing composite index in July posted the weakest reading since April 2009. "We didn't see a motive for a technical rebound from yesterday considering the macro scenario remains quite bad," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "The data we saw today coming out of Europe and the U.S. didn't help and there is still pressure coming from the uncertainty in Spain. It's a bit more of the same." Spain's troubles remained in focus as investors feared the country's financial troubles may lead it to seek a full sovereign bailout, driving Spanish government bond yields to levels widely seen as unsustainable. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third consecutive session, losing 1 percent to 52,508.53, a level the index has not closed below in nearly a month. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, fell 2.9 percent, contributing most to the index's fall. Profit at Vale is expected to hit its lowest level in more than two years in the second quarter as a weakening Brazilian currency and a slowing Chinese economy offset climbing output and sales of iron ore, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. The company is expected to post results on Wednesday after markets close. Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding supported the index, rising 2.81 percent after management signaled that controls in loan delinquencies will allow Brazil's largest non-government bank to set aside less money from profits to cover credit-related losses in coming quarters. Shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, fell 2.11 percent after second-quarter net income came in line with analysts' expectations. "Investors have been anxious and nervous following Monday, with clear risk aversion and treasury yields going to all-time lows on Spain worries," Alves said. "That will remain the focus for the rest of the week. Some earnings results coming out will be better than expected, but they won't change the negative bias for the week." Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the first session in four, losing 0.29 percent to 40,829.53. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1 percent, contributing most to the index's fall. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico offset losses with a gain of 0.57 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 15:56 GMT: Stock indexes daily % yearly % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,442.74 -0.93 -3.53 Brazil Bovespa 52,675.30 -0.68 -7.19 Mexico IPC 40,878.42 -0.17 10.25 Argentina MerVal 2,403.12 -1.38 -2.42 Colombia IGBC 13,575.10 -0.01 7.18 Peru IGRA 19,709.72 -0.23 1.21 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00