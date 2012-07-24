* Spain bailout fears persist; Greece's bailout in question

By Danielle Assalve and Lizbeth Salazar

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 24 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as rising worries about Spain's fiscal health and Greece's ability to meet the terms of its bailout plan sapped appetite for riskier assets, driving Brazil's market to a seven-week low.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped for the third straight day, dropping 0.87 percent and falling below its 50-day simple moving average, a level that has provided support over the past month.

European Union officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of the bailout, igniting fear the country could exit the euro zone.

Spain's troubles also were in focus on worries that the country's financial troubles may lead it to seek a full sovereign bailout, driving Spanish government bond yields to levels widely seen as unsustainable.

"The scenario continues to be bad, with Europe in a critical state, and we don't see chance of an event that could completely change and reverse that situation," said Fernando Aldabalde, a partner at GS Allocation Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

Stocks were also pressured by concern over global growth after data on Tuesday showed a monthly U.S. regional manufacturing index in July posted the weakest reading since April 2009. The United States is one of Latin America's top trading partners and buys nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third consecutive session, down 0.75 percent to 52,638.63 points, its lowest level since June 5. A further drop could take the index to its lowest level since October and test key support levels that had triggered bargain hunting twice in June.

Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, fell 4.69 percent, contributing the most to the index's fall. The Brazilian mining company's chief financial officer left on Tuesday to join aluminum producer Votorantim, just a day before Vale's second-quarter results are due.

Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding supported the index, rising 3.39 percent after Brazil's largest non-government bank said it would set aside less money from profits to cover credit-related losses in coming quarters.

Shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, fell 1.91 percent. It reported second-quarter net income that was in line with analysts' expectations.

Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the first session in four, losing 0.61 percent to 40,697.87.

"Mexico showed some resistance, helped by the favorable corporate reports, but we shouldn't be too confident that we are not in for a sharp fall," said Fernando González, director of the firm Fast Profit.

Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo, being acquired by industry leader Anheuser Busch InBev SA, advanced 0.80 percent after reporting a 26 percent jump in second-quarter profits.

An increase in export sales to Asia, Canada and the United States coupled with the stronger dollar helped raise Modelo's profits.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.55 percent, contributing the most to the index's fall.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:38 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to-

Latest change ate %

change MSCI LatAm 3,444.81 -0.87 -4.37

Brazil Bovespa 52,638.63 -0.75 -7.25

Mexico IPC 40,697.87 -0.61 9.76

Argentina MerVal 2,387.77 -2.01 -3.04

Colombia IGBC 13,558.91 -0.13 7.05

Peru IGRA 19,536.55 -1.1 0.32

Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00

