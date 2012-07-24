* Spain bailout fears persist; Greece's bailout in question
* Vale shares sink after CFO resigns ahead of results
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.75 pct; Mexico IPC down 0.61 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Lizbeth Salazar
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 24 Latin American
stocks fell on Tuesday as rising worries about Spain's fiscal
health and Greece's ability to meet the terms of its bailout
plan sapped appetite for riskier assets, driving Brazil's market
to a seven-week low.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
for the third straight day, dropping 0.87 percent and falling
below its 50-day simple moving average, a level that has
provided support over the past month.
European Union officials said Greece had little hope of
meeting the terms of the bailout, igniting fear the country
could exit the euro zone.
Spain's troubles also were in focus on worries that the
country's financial troubles may lead it to seek a full
sovereign bailout, driving Spanish government bond yields to
levels widely seen as unsustainable.
"The scenario continues to be bad, with Europe in a
critical state, and we don't see chance of an event that could
completely change and reverse that situation," said Fernando
Aldabalde, a partner at GS Allocation Investimentos in Rio de
Janeiro.
Stocks were also pressured by concern over global growth
after data on Tuesday showed a monthly U.S. regional
manufacturing index in July posted the weakest reading since
April 2009. The United States is one of Latin America's top
trading partners and buys nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third consecutive session, down 0.75 percent to 52,638.63
points, its lowest level since June 5. A further drop could take
the index to its lowest level since October and test key support
levels that had triggered bargain hunting twice in June.
Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
producer, fell 4.69 percent, contributing the most to the
index's fall. The Brazilian mining company's chief financial
officer left on Tuesday to join aluminum producer Votorantim,
just a day before Vale's second-quarter results are due.
Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding supported the
index, rising 3.39 percent after Brazil's largest non-government
bank said it would set aside less money from profits to cover
credit-related losses in coming quarters.
Shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's biggest
diversified retailer, fell 1.91 percent. It reported
second-quarter net income that was in line with analysts'
expectations.
Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the first session
in four, losing 0.61 percent to 40,697.87.
"Mexico showed some resistance, helped by the favorable
corporate reports, but we shouldn't be too confident that we are
not in for a sharp fall," said Fernando González, director of
the firm Fast Profit.
Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo, being acquired by
industry leader Anheuser Busch InBev SA, advanced 0.80
percent after reporting a 26 percent jump in second-quarter
profits.
An increase in export sales to Asia, Canada and the United
States coupled with the stronger dollar helped raise Modelo's
profits.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.55 percent, contributing the
most to the index's fall.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:38 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-
Latest change ate %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,444.81 -0.87 -4.37
Brazil Bovespa 52,638.63 -0.75 -7.25
Mexico IPC 40,697.87 -0.61 9.76
Argentina MerVal 2,387.77 -2.01 -3.04
Colombia IGBC 13,558.91 -0.13 7.05
Peru IGRA 19,536.55 -1.1 0.32
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00
(Editing by Leslie Adler)