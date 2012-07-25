* U.S. new-home sales drop in June * EU officials say Greece may need more debt restructuring * Brazil Bovespa flat; Mexico IPC down 0.65 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, July 25 Latin American stocks slipped on Wednesday as weak housing data in the United States and lingering concern over Europe's debt troubles weighed on the outlook for global growth. The MSCI Latin American stock index declined 0.29 percent to 3,434.89 points. U.S. new-home sales recorded their biggest drop in more than a year in June, dealing a setback for an economic recovery in the United States, while EU officials said Greece had little hope of meeting the terms of its bailout, casting fresh doubt on its future in the euro zone. Brazil's Bovespa index managed to cling above a key support level, but it still dipped 0.06 percent to 52,607.54 for a fourth straight session of losses. The Bovepsa touched its lowest level since October on Monday, but clawed its way back to close above a key zone around 52,400. A break lower on strong volume could trigger sharper losses ahead, analysts said. "The market is not strong, it is trading in a danger zone," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro at brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. Shares of iron-ore giant Vale slid for an eighth straight session, falling 0.09 percent to the lowest level since mid-May ahead of quarterly results. Vale reported after the market close that second-quarter net income fell to a more than two-year low, missing analysts' expectations. Vale shares on Tuesday had fallen 4.7 percent on news that the company's chief financial officer would depart the company ahead of the earnings announcement. Shares of Telefónica Brasil, Brazil's largest wireless carrier, fell 1.52 percent after the company posted a 5.6 percent drop in quarterly profit as it faced tougher competition in an increasingly saturated mobile market. Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's biggest non-government lender, rose 0.70 percent. Executives from the company said on Wednesday they expect loan write-offs to remain stable through the rest of the year, in line with a view of stabilizing loan delinquencies and slowing growth in bad credit provisions. Mexico's IPC index slipped for a second straight session, losing 0.65 percent to 40,511.56. Shares in Mexican homebuilder Homex sank 9.33 percent to a two-month low after the company sharply cut its 2012 revenue forecast on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Femsa fell 7.16 percent after the company reported after the market on Tuesday that second-quarter profit fell 1.3 percent from a year ago. Mexico's largest airline, Aeromexico, gained 0.14 percent after it announced on Wednesday it had placed an $11 billion provisional order with Boeing, in what it said was the biggest aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in that country's history. Latin America's key stock indexes at 21:43 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI Latam 3,434.89 -0.29 -4.65 Brazil Bovespa 52,607.54 -0.06 -7.31 Mexico IPC 40,435.10 -0.65 9.06 Argentina MerVal 2,398.82 0.46 -2.59 Colombia IGBC 13,373.03 -1.37 5.58 Peru IGRA 19,544.29 0.04 0.36 Venezuela IBC 244,389.27 -0.94 108.82