By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 26 Latin American stocks gained their most in nearly two weeks on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary within the bank's mandate to protect the euro zone from collapse.

The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a four-day slide, rising 2.55 percent to 3,522.54.

Banks led gains on Brazil's Bovespa index while shares of telecommunications firm America Movil drove Mexico's IPC index biggest gain this month.

ECB President Mario Draghi calmed investor fears over a worsening euro zone debt crisis by signaling that the bank would take action to help lower borrowing costs in the region, especially for troubled nations Spain and Italy.

"Draghi's comments gave support to the stock markets today, but I think it's just a temporary relief in a moment in which we have seen only bad news," said Marcelo Varejao, analyst with Socopa brokerage in Sao Paulo.

"Tomorrow we will have important data coming from US, the GDP, and it should have impact on the market," he said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed four days of losses, rising 2.65 percent to 54,002.72.

Bank stocks led gains, with shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil up 6.96 percent and those of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, up 2.76 percent.

Central bank data on Thursday showed that private-sector lenders have been putting the brakes on credit disbursements to arrest a surge in delinquencies.

Preferred shares of mining company Vale added 0.77 percent after the company said its low-cost production model would help shield it from a drop in metals demand as the commodity consumer giant China faces a slowdown. A day earlier the company reported its worst earning results in two years.

Shares of Fibria, the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, leapt 7.54 percent after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday.

Mexico's IPC index notched its biggest gain in over a month, rising 1.34 percent to 40,977.32.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 2.1 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. The company was expected to post second-quarter results after market close on Thursday.

Mexican stocks are up over 10 percent in the year to date as investors increasingly turn away from equity investments in other developing economies such as Brazil, where stocks are down nearly 6 percent.

"The Mexican market isn't cheap. It's more like investors are putting money into Mexico because other (emerging) markets aren't doing well," said Pablo Riveroll, director of analysis at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "And there's optimism that the new government will pass reforms and this is provoking (hope) that there will be more growth in Mexico."

Chile's IPSA index fell 1.29 percent to 4,235.79, dragged down by shares of energy company Enersis, which plunged 12.98 percent a day after it announced it will ask its shareholders to approve a capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2106 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d

Latest change te %

change MSCI LatAm 3,522.54 2.55 -2.21

Brazil Bovespa 54,002.72 2.65 -4.85

Mexico IPC 40,977.32 1.34 10.52

Chile IPSA 4,235.79 -1.29 1.39

Chile IGPA 20,498.79 -0.95 1.83

Argentina MerVal 2,433.29 1.43 -1.19

Colombia IGBC 13,489.24 0.87 6.50

Peru IGRA 19,674.23 0.66 1.03

Venezuela IBC 244,443.69 0.02 108.86

