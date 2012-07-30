* Recent rally spurs profit-taking in Brazil, Mexico stocks

* Investors await policy action by ECB, Fed later this week

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.58 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 30 Latin American stocks slipped on Monday as uncertainty over whether major central banks would announce measures to stimulate economic growth later in the week led investors to lock in profits after recent gains.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.98 percent to 3,604.12 following two days of gains that saw the index rise nearly 6 percent.

Shares of Petrobras and Vale drove Brazil's Bovespa to its first loss in three sessions, while homebuilders weighed on Mexico's IPC index.

Investors' break from buying came after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged last week to do whatever it takes within the bank's mandate to preserve the euro.

"The recent gains were based on Draghi's pledge to defend the euro will all his might," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "But he didn't say how. Due to that, we remain waiting for the meetings by the major central banks to see what is next, and people are remaining cautious."

ECB policymakers will meet on Thursday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite Draghi's pledge, few economists expect a big move by the ECB or the Fed this week.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.45 percent to 56,297.61 after rising 7.5 percent over the previous two sessions.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras fell 1.49 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while those of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner, fell 1.52 percent.

"Volume is low, much lower than the potential for the Brazilian market," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, an analyst at brokerage Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "That's due in large part to the degree of uncertainty that's hovering over global markets."

Shares of logistics firm LLX Logistica SA, controlled by Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, rose more than 6 percent early in the session after he announced plans to repurchase up to 100 percent of the company's outstanding stock.

Shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas gained 4.07 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts raised their recommendation to "buy" from "sell," citing the outlook for local steel price increases and the stock's attractive value after a whopping 60 percent drop since April.

Mexico's IPC dropped 0.58 percent to 41,234.05, hurt by weak corporate earnings and a bout of profit taking after the index reached historic highs on Friday.

"It's an adjustment, a taking of profits after the strong rally that we had last Friday," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

America Movil declined 1.45 percent, falling for a second session after the biggest cellphone company in Latin America posted a 45.5 percent decline in second-quarter net profits last week, taking a hit from foreign exchange losses.

The index was further dragged down by Mexican homebuilder company Urbi, which plunged nearly 19 percent to its lowest since 2004.

The company clocked a loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4 million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying off dollar-denominated debt and dragged down the housing sector as a whole.

Shares in homebuilders Homex and Corporacion Geo fell 6 percent and 2.55 percent, respectively.

Chile's IPSA index gained for the second straight session, rising 0.44 percent to 4,254.27.

Industrial conglomerate Copec added 2.21 percent, while retailer Falabella rose 1.55 percent.

($1 = 13.27 Mexican pesos)

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1635 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,604.12 -0.98 1.04

Brazil Bovespa 56,297.61 -0.45 -0.80

Mexico IPC 41,234.05 -0.58 11.21

Chile IPSA 4,254.27 0.44 1.84

Chile IGPA 20,555.62 0.28 2.12

Argentina MerVal 2,412.11 -0.97 -2.05

Colombia IGBC 13,839.94 -0.13 9.27

Peru IGRA 19,844.50 0.11 1.91

Venezuela IBC 245,767.08 0.3 109.99

(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)