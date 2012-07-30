* Investors await policy action by ECB, Fed later this week

* Brazil Bovespa up 1.22 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.35 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian shares rose on Monday on optimism major central banks would announce later in the week measures to stimulate economic growth while Mexico's index fell as investors took profits after hitting record highs late lask week.

The MSCI Latin American stock index traded flat, edging up 0.03 percent, after two previous sessions of solid gains since ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.

"The market is expecting the ECB to act in favor of suffering economies, Spain and Italy," said Eduardo Dias, an investment manager at Omar Camargo brokerage in Curitiba, Brazil. "There is a strong expectation the ECB will act and that there will be a broader solution for Europe."

ECB policymakers will meet on Thursday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Market players expect the ECB to re-start its dormant bond buying program to help ease bond yields in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters poll. But investors were less clear on whether the bank would offer cheap loans, a measure that attracted foreign inflows into riskier assets and spurred rallies.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 1.22 percent to 57,240.92 points to its highest since mid-May. The index has gained 8.8 percent over the previous three sessions, its best three-day streak in nearly a year.

Shares of logistics firm LLX Logistica SA, controlled by Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, rose 4.56 percent early in the session after he announced plans to repurchase up to 100 percent of the company's outstanding stock.

Shares of Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas gained 5.88 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts raised their recommendation to "buy" from "sell," citing the outlook for local steel price increases and the stock's attractive value after a whopping 60 percent drop since April.

Mexico's IPC dropped 0.35 percent to 41,333.11, hurt by corporate earnings reports and a bout of profit taking after the index reached historic highs on stimulus hopes last Friday.

"It's been profit taking. We got all the reports, they were as expected. There was no nasty surprises," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

America Movil declined 0.83 percent, falling for a second session after the biggest cellphone company in Latin America posted a 45.5 percent decline in second-quarter net profits last week, taking a hit from foreign exchange losses.

The index was further dragged down by Mexican homebuilder company Urbi, which plunged nearly 21.75 percent to its weakest value since 2004, Reuters records show.

The company clocked a loss of 125.4 million pesos ($9.4 million), as a weaker peso increased its cost of paying off dollar-denominated debt and dragged down the housing sector as a whole.

Shares in homebuilders Homex and Corporacion Geo fell 6.04 percent and 4.46 percent, respectively.

Chile's IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.24 percent lower, as investors awaited quarterly earnings reports. Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer CAP fell 1.36 percent while industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.52 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to-

Latest change ate %

change MSCI LatAm 3,641.00 0.03 1.07

Brazil Bovespa 57,240.92 1.22 0.86

Mexico IPC 41,333.11 -0.35 11.48

Argentina MerVal 2,420.41 -0.63 -1.71

Colombia IGBC 13,889.44 0.23 9.66

Peru IGRA 19,692.52 -0.66 1.13

Venezuela IBC 245,767.08 0.3 109.99

