By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 Latin American
stocks were choppy on Wednesday as investors awaited new policy
moves from central banks in the United States and Europe.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
rebounded from early losses, gaining 0.63 percent to 3,588.71.
Homebuilders and commodities exporters drove gains in
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while bottling
group Femsa pushed Mexico's IPC index to its first
gain in three days.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged last
week to do whatever possible to preserve the euro, fueling
expectations that the ECB would announce new stimulus measures
for the troubled euro zone when it meets on Thursday.
Some investors also hope the U.S. Federal Reserve will
announce policy action later on Wednesday.
"The market had a run until Monday due to Draghi's
promises," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based
Principia Capital Management. "Draghi is going to have to
deliver, because he said a lot. If he doesn't, the market is
going to fall quite a bit."
Brazil's Bovespa seesawed throughout the session, settling
at 56,576.76, up 0.86 percent, in the afternoon.
Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
producer, gained 1.29 percent, driving gains in the index, while
oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike
Batista, rose 2.48 percent.
Telecommunications firm Oi fell 4.9 percent after
the company reported a fall in second-quarter revenue from a
year earlier on Wednesday.
Brazil posted worse-than-expected industrial production data
in June, leading some investors to bet on more interest rate
cuts from the central bank to stimulate growth.
Yields on interest rate futures <0#2DIJ:> fell across the
board, helping boost stocks linked to domestic consumption, like
homebuilders, whose fortunes tend to improve with lower
borrowing costs.
Shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest
homebuilder, rose 2.93 percent, while those of rival Cyrela
gained 4.59 percent.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the first session in
three, adding 0.38 percent to 40,858.62.
Bottling firm Femsa rose 1.48 percent, while mining firm
Grupo Mexico climbed 2.2 percent.
"More than anything it's a reaction, a rebound from the
falls from yesterday," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with
Banorte-IXE in Mexico City. "In reality there isn't much new
information out. We are waiting to see what happens with the
Federal Reserve and the ECB."
Chile's IPSA index slipped for the third straight
session, falling -0.73 percent to 4,196.82.
Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.55 percent,
while retailer Falabella slipped 1.03 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1654 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct
change change
MSCI Latam 3,588.71 0.63 -1
Brazil Bovespa 56,576.76 0.86 -0.31
Mexico IPC 40,858.62 0.38 10.20
Chile IPSA 4,196.82 -0.73 0.46
Chile IGPA 20,328.72 -0.58 0.99
Argentina MerVal 2,414.58 0.59 -1.95
Colombia IGBC 13,699.52 -0.50 8.16
Peru IGRA 19,475.86 -0.77 0.01
Venezuela IBC 247,258.97 0.08 111.27
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)