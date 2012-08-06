* Petrobras mostly erases steep early losses * Mexico IPC gains 0.24 pct, Brazil Bovespa up 1.9 pct By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 Latin American stocks rose o n M onday after Greece made progress on its bailout terms, boosting investors' hope that the euro zone debt crisis might be easing. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the second straight session to a near three-month high, adding 1.04 percent to 3,653.57. Shares of Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petrobras erased early losses after company executives said factors that caused the its first quarterly loss in 13 years were likely to ease in coming months. Petrobras rival OGX led the Bovespa higher, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico helped lift Mexico's IPC index for a second day. Shares gained after the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as the troika - concluded a visit to Greece on Sunday saying talks with the new coalition government were productive. The news calmed investor nerves over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and a worsening of the region's debt crisis. "The markets are anticipating that there will be a fix in Europe and that the worst part of the crisis is over," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. Investor confidence over an eventual resolution to Europe's fiscal problems picked up after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi announced plans late last week for a new wave of bond purchases aimed at reducing borrowing costs for troubled euro zone members such as Spain and Italy. Brazil's Bovespa stock index gained 1.9 percent to 58,344.61. The index was led higher by shares of OGX, which gained 6.96 percent. Petrobras announced its first quarterly loss in 13 years on Friday, due to a weaker Brazilian currency, which boosted debt costs, and the write-off of losses related to wells that came up dry or failed to show commercially viability. Shares in Petrobras fell nearly 6 percent in early trading on Monday, but mostly recovered to end down 0.10 percent after company executives gave a more optimistic outlook. Shares in Laep Investments tumbled 12.5 percent after the Brazilian private equity firm announced plans to delist its stock after a 99.4 percent drop since going public almost five years ago. Brazil's Bovespa is up over 10 percent since the end of June, as investors seek out bargains following a nearly 16 percent drop in the second quarter. "If the Bovespa closes near (57,600 points), we may be seeing the index entering into a gaining trend and heading toward its next plateau, which would be around 60,000 points," said Joao Pedro Brugger, equities analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.24 percent to 41,096.44, as retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 1.65 percent, while heavily weighted telecommunications firm America Movil lost 0.52 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-t Latest change -date % change MSCI LatAm 3,653.57 1.04 1.42 Brazil Bovespa 58,344.61 1.9 2.80 Mexico IPC 41,096.44 0.24 10.84 Chile IPSA 4,190.18 -0.07 0.30 Chile IGPA 20,269.93 -0.13 0.70 Argentina MerVal 2,422.92 1.09 -1.61 Colombia IGBC 13,429.17 -0.43 6.03 Peru IGRA 19,738.50 0.04 1.36 Venezuela IBC 248,356.83 0.52 112.21