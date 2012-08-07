* Petrobras shares rise on company assurances * Bovespa off 1.06 pct; Mexico's IPC edges down 0.06 pct By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday after investors booked profit following a rally on optimism the European Central Bank would soon take measures to contain the continent's debt crisis. The MSCI Latin American stock index declined 0.37 percent to 3,640.03 points. Latin American stocks jumped nearly 3 percent over the previous two sessions after the European Central Bank indicated it may start buying government bonds to help ease financing pressures on Spain and Italy. Analysts said investors wanted to see more signs of what European leaders would unveil before they pushed Latin American stocks much higher. "We have not seen light at the end of the tunnel yet," said Romeu Vidale at Rio de Janeiro brokerage Concordia. "You have sporadic recoveries in the stock markets, but the markets are absolutely sure that the problems in Europe have not yet come to an end." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.06 percent to 57,725.66, led by a 8.45 percent drop in steelmaker Usiminas. Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, declined 3.65 percent after the Brazilian state of Parana sought to renew a sales ban due to complaints of spotty service. State-controlled oil company Petrobras rose 1.66 percent after company executives said on Monday that factors which caused the company's first quarterly loss in 13 years are likely to ease in the coming months. Petrobras, Vale and OGX shares together make up over 25 percent of the Bovespa index by weight, and their woes have recently dragged down the index, said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "Petrobras had to deal with the question of government fuel price policies, OGX dropped 30 percent in a day on production concerns, Vale's results drove them lower," Marques said. "But things are starting to improve among those companies, and people are starting to migrate back into those more liquid stocks." In Mexico, the IPC index slipped 0.06 percent to 41,070.24 points, snapping a two-session rise supported by Friday's better-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Mexico sends the bulk of its exports to its northern neighbor, and the upbeat labor report could bode well for its economy. But enthusiasm waned as investors sought fresh data to back hopes of an economic recovery in the United States, the world's largest economy. "There is not much relevant information this week," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "We have to wait for the next data set that can confirm the direction the (U.S.) economy is taking." Cement maker Cemex declined 1.85 percent and retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.99 percent ahead of reporting retail sales in July. After the market closed, Walmex said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent last month compared with the same month last year. Chile's IPSA index slipped for the second straight session, as shares of retail holding giant Cencosud fell 3.25 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to Latest change date % change MSCI LatAm 3,640.03 -0.37 1.05 Brazil Bovespa 57,725.66 -1.06 1.71 Mexico IPC 41,070.24 -0.06 10.77 Chile IPSA 4,152.84 -0.89 -0.59 Chile IGPA 20,128.29 -0.7 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 2,451.69 1.18 -0.44 Colombia IGBC 13,429.17 -0.43 6.03 Peru IGRA 19,754.17 0.08 1.44 Venezuela IBC 248,058.30 -0.12 111.95