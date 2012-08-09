* Investors remain cautious over future ECB action
* Brazil homebuilders gain as more mortgage credit seen
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.26 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.43 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Latin American stocks fell on
Thursday as investors took a breather following a rally that
drove shares to their highest levels in three months.
Brazilian stocks reversed early gains as the benchmark
Bovespa index faced resistance near 59,200 points, while Mexican
shares edged lower for the third straight day.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dipped
0.2 percent to 3,678 points. The index had risen nearly 7
percent over the previous 10 sessions, fueled by hopes that
European Central Bank (ECB) action would help quell the euro
zone debt crisis.
ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on
Thursday that the central bank is determined to bring down the
excessive borrowing costs weighing on Spain and Italy and should
be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets "very soon."
Still, investors remained cautious, awaiting proof that
action will be taken.
Many investors are betting the U.S. Federal Reserve will
offer another round of bond buying while China is also expected
to provide more monetary stimulus as its economy weakens.
"The stock market has risen largely because of expectations
of action by the European Central Bank, in the United States and
China, but the fact is that there is nothing concrete," said
Felipe Rocha, an analyst at brokerage Omar in Curitiba
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.26
percent to 58,797.13, as shares of state-controlled oil producer
Petrobras fell 0.85 percent.
Homebuilders helped support the index, with shares of Gafisa
up 2.98 percent and those of rival PDG Realty
up 1.17 percent.
The shares received a boost after state-run bank Caixa
Economica Federal announced plans on Thursday to increase its
loan book by a whopping 42 percent this year, expanding mortgage
and consumer lending.
"The (Caixa announcement) reaffirms a view that credit
should continue to grow strongly this year, which could help the
construction sector," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with
XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
The Bovespa rose 12 percent over the previous 10 sessions,
reaching its highest level in three months on sustained hopes of
euro zone action.
"Graphically, we see resistance levels near 61,000 points
but after a few days of rises, its normal for investors to pause
to breathe a bit," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
Mexico's IPC index edged down 0.43 percent to
40,677.48 points. The index has been rangebound between 40,500
and 41,500 points for nearly a month.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.04 percent, contributing most
to the index's fall.
Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.32 percent, dropping
for the third session in four as shares of lender Banco
Santander Chile dropped 1.35 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily Year-to-
pct ate pct
change change
MSCI Latam 3,678.00 0.2 2.1
Brazil Bovespa 58,797.13 -0.26 3.60
Mexico IPC 40,677.48 -0.43 9.71
Chile IPSA 4,163.00 -0.32 -0.35
Chile IGPA 20,157.65 -0.21 0.14
Argentina MerVal 2,381.22 -3.15 -3.31
Colombia IGBC 13,669.43 2.91 7.92
Peru IGRA 19,748.20 -0.11 1.41
Venezuela IBC 248,276.33 0 112.14
