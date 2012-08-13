* Survey shows declining outlook for 2012 Brazil growth

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.27 pct; Mexico IPC off 1.18 pct

By Danielle Assalve and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as global economic jitters intensified after Japa reported economic growth at only half the rate expected and economists' outlook for Brazilian growth dimmed.

The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a three-day rally and declined 1.1 percent to 3,655.46 points.

Meantime, a technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics flashed a sell signal in "overbought" territory, suggesting stocks may be due to fall further in coming sessions.

"Japan's data is what hit markets today," said Jaime Ascencio, an analyst at Mexico City brokerage Actinver. He added, "Everyone expects central bank's support to confront this global deceleration."

Brazilian and Mexican shares jumped last week on rising expectations Europe and the United States could soon provide economic stimulus to prop up sluggish growth, but with no solid plan in line, the disappointing economic data weighed.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell, with gains by disposable goods maker Hypermarcas and beef processor Marfrig offset by losses of banks and builders. Telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index to its third losing session in four.

Investors remained focused on the outlook for global growth after Japan's economy expanded by just 0.3 percent in the April-to-June period, following weak trade data from China last week.

Worries over a prolonged global economic slowdown tend to drive investors away from riskier Latin American stocks in favor of safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.

Those concerns were compounded by a Brazilian central bank survey of economists that showed Brazil will likely post faster inflation and weaker economic growth this year than previously thought. Analysts said the data could hurt stocks whose fortunes are linked to the outlook for domestic demand, such as those of lenders and homebuilders.

Brazil's Bovespa retreated from its highest level in three months, losing 0.27 percent to 59,122.74.

"After the recent gains, it seems that the market stopped to think if this high is a little unfounded," said analyst William Alves, at XP Investments in Rio de Janeiro.

Banking stocks fell as investors booked profits following a rally in which both Banco do Brasil and Itau Unibanco shares rose over 20 percent since the start of the quarter. Their shares fell 3.1 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.

Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of disposable consumer goods, rose 2.76 percent, after the company posted a net loss in the second quarter that not as wide as had been expected.

Marfrig advanced 6.57 percent ahead of its second-quarter report.

Even with the day's overall loss, the Bovespa is up over 8 percent in the third quarter as growing expectations for a solution to Europe's debt crisis helped lead foreign investors back to Brazilian stocks.

"Any sustainable rally in Brazil based on fundamentals will need to see positive earnings revisions, ongoing improvement in credit quality, less government interference and arguably a Chinese soft landing," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in a note to investors on Monday.

Mexico's IPC index fell for the third day in four, losing 1.18 percent to 40,366.27.

Telecommunications company Axtel dropped 3.28 percent after it said it was considering selling assets in an effort to speed up investment plans.

Axtel has struggled to compete with telecommunications giant America Movil, the company controlled by the world's richest man Carlos Slim. America Movil shares fell 1.87 percent.

Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 1.29 percent.

Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.16 percent to 4180.98.

Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell 1.22 percent in Santiago. The company said on Monday it would spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014.

Latin America's key stock indexes at GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to-d

Latest change te %

change MSCI LatAm 3,655.46 -1.1 1.48

Brazil Bovespa 59,122.74 -0.27 4.17

Mexico IPC 40,366.27 -1.18 8.87

Chile IPSA 4,180.98 -0.16 0.08

Chile IGPA 20,223.39 -0.13 0.46

Argentina MerVal 2,430.37 0.8 -1.31

Colombia IGBC 13,895.06 0.16 9.71

Peru IGRA 19,736.77 -0.35 1.35

(Additional reporting by Asher Levine)