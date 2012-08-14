* Gol airlines down after disappointing earnings * Brazil Bovespa down 1.76 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.69 pct By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 14 Brazil shares fell sharply o n T uesday on disappointing earnings, while Mexico stocks gained ahead of the rebalancing of Morgan Stanley's index. The MSCI Latin American stock index dipped 0.46 percent to 3,638.79, falling for a second straight session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.76 percent to 58,082.92, ending a volatile session. Investors sold shares of Brazilian companies reporting poor earnings ahead of an expected announcement by President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday of an auction of rights to operate roads and railways in Latin America's largest economy. "Since the start of earnings season, companies that are not delivering the results are being penalized, like Gol. The market now wants out of that risk," said Henrique Kleine, an analyst at Magliano Brokerage in Sao Paulo. Shares of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas plummeted 12.8 percent. The company said o n Mo nday it expects an operating loss this year after posting a hefty quarterly net loss due to fuel costs and the weaker Brazilian real. State-controlled Banco do Brasil fell 4.10 percent after its net income tumbled 10.4 percent from a year earlier. A higher provision for bad loans and payroll and administrative expenses offset gains from rising interest income and loan growth. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.69 percent to 40,644.97, helped by upbeat retail sales data from the United States, the destination of about 80 percent of the country's exports. Speculation that Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, or Asur as it is locally known, and pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab could be added to the MSCI Mexico index bolstered the index. Asur shares gained 4.88 percent and Genomma added 1.41 percent ahead of the expected Wednesday announcement of the MSCI's quarterly balancing of major indexes. "Everyone is speculating that Asur and Lab will enter the index and they are beginning to position because they think it will change their prices," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. Homebuilder Urbi jumped 5.53 percent. Investors saw an opportunity to buy after the stock suffered in recent days following a downgrade from S&P on Aug. 10. Shares had fallen about 33 percent after the company reported weak second- quarter profits. Mexican conglomerate Alfa also supported gains, up 2.54 percent after it said it would propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its liquidity in the market. Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.08 percent, led by retailer Falabella, up 1.93 percent. Information technology firm Sonda shed 3.38 percent after the company announced plans to invest $700 million between 2013 and 2015, with emphasis on regional powerhouse Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell 1.18 percent in Santiago. The company said earlier this week it would spend $7.87 billion on its fleet through 2014. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2117 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to change date % Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,638.79 -0.46 1.01 Brazil Bovespa 58,082.92 -1.76 2.34 Mexico IPC 40,644.97 0.69 9.62 Chile IPSA 4,184.52 0.08 0.17 Chile IGPA 20,259.80 0.18 0.65 Argentina MerVal 2,420.26 -0.41 -1.72 Colombia IGBC 13,927.67 0.23 9.96 Peru IGRA 19,833.06 0.49 1.85 Venezuela IBC 257,579.1 0.47 120.09