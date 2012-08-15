* Weak corporate earnings in Brazil weigh on Bovespa
* Walmex shares plunge on money laundering allegation
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.26 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Latin American
stocks fell on Wednesday following a slate of weak corporate
earnings in Brazil, while shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico dragged
on Mexico's bourse due to allegations of money laundering at the
firm.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
0.23 pct lower to 3,630.53, as a technical momentum indicator
known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross" in
overbought territory, suggesting the index could fall further in
coming sessions.
Markets remained mostly flat early in the session after a
mixed bag of industrial production, inflation, and business
conditions data in the United States did little to move indexes
in one particular direction.
Investors instead turned to a slate of corporate earnings
results in Brazil, many of which came in below expectations.
"Corporate results had been expected to be weak in the
second quarter, which is natural in a scenario of an economic
slowdown," said Ariovaldo Santos, an equities manager with H.
Commcor in Sao Paulo. "It's not a surprise, but still, it's
weighing on shares."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third straight day, losing 0.34 percent to 57,887.14.
Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore
miner, fell 1.82 percent, contributing most to the index's
decline due to expectations for weaker ore demand from China,
analysts said.
OGX, the oil company controlled by billionaire
Eike Batista, fell 4.85 percent after announcing a
second-quarter loss on Tuesday that was more than triple the
loss reported in the same period in 2011.
Shares of steelmaker CSN slid 1.53 percent after
the company posted its first quarterly loss in at least three
years on Tuesday.
Brazil's government on Wednesday unveiled measures to lure
up to $133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for
road and rail projects, though analysts said the measures had
little market impact.
"At least until the end of the week we'll be focused on
additional economic data coming from abroad and investors will
still remain cautious due to the situation in Europe," said
Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao
Paulo. "It should be a period of relative stability with not a
lot of change in levels."
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in three,
losing 0.26 percent to 40,540.84.
Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico plunged 5.8
percent, weighing heavily on the index after two U.S.
congressmen investigating bribery allegations at the company
said on Tuesday they had evidence that may point to tax evasion
and money laundering at the firm.
The index was partially supported by shares of
telecommunications firm America Movil, which gained
0.88 percent.
Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,184.52
($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1722 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,630.53 -0.23 1.01
Brazil Bovespa 57,887.14 -0.34 2.00
Mexico IPC 40,540.84 -0.26 9.34
Chile IPSA 4,184.52 0.08 0.17
Chile IGPA 20,259.80 0.18 0.65
Argentina MerVal 2,440.96 0.85 -0.88
Colombia IGBC 14,014.34 0.62 10.65
Peru IGRA 19,792.79 -0.2 1.64
Venezuela IBC 277,483.03 7.73 137.09
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Diane
Craft)