* Walmex shares plunge on money laundering allegation * Brazil Bovespa adds 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.36 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 15 Brazilian stocks edged up on Wednesday, supported by gains in Banco de Brasil after it said bad loans were declining at a bank it partly owned, while the shares of Mexican conglomerate Alfa jumped. The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced 0.21 percent to 3,646.59. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.18 percent to 58,189.28, snapping a two-day losing streak, but gains were limited by weak earnings at billionaire Eike Batista's oil company, OGX, and steelmaker CSN. "Corporate earnings are affecting the index's performance, bringing more volatility," Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis. Leading the index, Banco do Brasil added 3.03 percent after the nation's largest bank said it expected loan delinquencies at Banco Votorantim - in which it has a 49.9 percent stake - to decline. The shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, fell 2.04 percent on expectations of weaker ore demand from China, analysts said. OGX fell 3.88 percent after announcing a second-quarter loss on Tuesday that was more than triple the loss reported in the same period in 2011. Steelmaker CSN's shares declined 0.96 percent after the company posted its first quarterly loss in at least three years on Tuesday. Brazil unveiled measures on Wednesday to lure up to $133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investment for road and rail projects, although analysts said the measures had little market impact. "At least until the end of the week, we'll be focused on additional economic data coming from abroad and investors will still remain cautious due to the situation in Europe," said Silvio Campos, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index added 0.36 percent to 40,792.59, supported by Alfa. Alfa's share price rose 5.53 percent to a record high, gaining ground for a second straight session after the company said it would propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its liquidity in the market. Wal-Mart de Mexico plunged 5.95 percent after two U.S. congressmen investigating bribery allegations at the company said on Tuesday they had evidence that might point to tax evasion and money laundering at the retailer. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,184.52. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2109 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,646.59 0.21 1.23 Brazil Bovespa 58,189.28 0.18 2.53 Mexico IPC 40,792.59 0.36 10.02 Chile IPSA 4,184.52 0.08 0.17 Chile IGPA 20,259.80 0.18 0.65 Argentina MerVal 2,440.35 0.83 -0.90 Colombia IGBC 14,076.43 1.07 11.14 Peru IGRA 19,844.55 0.06 1.91 Venezuela IBC 257,579.16 0 120.09