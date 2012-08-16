* Brazil June retail sales exceed expectations
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Brazilian stocks rose to a
three-month high o n Thursday after an unexpected jump in retail
sales data boosted hopes of a recovery in the world's
sixth-largest economy.
Mexico's bourse slipped, however, as investors took profits
on a surge in shares of conglomerate Alfa to a record high and
also sold shares in companies set to exit the country's
benchmark stock index in September.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
1 .11 p ercent.
Brazilian shares climbed after data showed retail sales in
the country jumped unexpectedly in June from May, exceeding all
forecasts in a Reuters poll.
"The d ata is backing this more positive perception of the
Brazilian economy, and as prices were cheap, it ends up
attracting investors," s a id Newton Rosa, chief economist at
brokerage SulAmerica in Sao Paulo.
Brazilian shares have risen more than 10 percent since late
July, but stocks there are still more than 13 percent off a
March high, when fears of a slowdown in Latin America's top
economy began to weigh heavily on the local market.
Brazil's Bovespa rose 2.16 percent to 5 9,445.79 ,
c losing at a key resistance level that the index has struggled
to rise past this month. A solid break of the 59,600 level on
strong volume could bode for more gains.
The country's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty rose
1 0.29 p ercent while those of rival Gafisa added 5 .8
pe rcent.
Oil producer OGX rose 4.71 percent, rebounding
from its worst loss in nearly a month in the previous session
after the company reported a loss of 398.7 million reais ($197.4
million) in the second quarter.
Analysts said the gains in the Brazilian index were still
vulnerable to renewed worries about slowing growth in the global
economy and Europe's debt crisis.
"We are seeing a good patch now, but this moment is at risk
due to many uncertainties abroad, mainly in Europe," said
SulAmerica's Rosa.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
t hree, sliding 0.1 9 percent to 40,7 14.87.
Shares in industrial conglomerate Alfa shed 2.25
percent. The stock had climbed t o a record high this week after
the company said it would propose a 10-for-1 share split to
boost its liquidity in the market. [ID :nL2E8JE6FX]
"We think the stock has priced in this event and now could
be a good time to take profits," analysts at consultancy
Metanalisis wrote in a report.
Shares of banking and retail firm Grupo Elektra
rose 4 .7 p ercent after Mexico's stock exchange said on Wednesday
th at a lawsuit by the retailer made the bourse e x clude its stock
from planned changes to the benchmark IPC index.
Elektra's share price plunged in April when the exchange
announced it could adjust the stock's weighting on the index.
Shares of retailer Soriana dropped 8.37
p ercent, while those of telecommunications firm Axtel
fell 7. 98 p e rcent, after the exchange said it will
remove the stocks from the IPC index on September 3.
Banco Santander said on Thursday it will register
plans in coming days to list part of its Mexican unit in what
could be the Latin American country's largest ever initial
public offering.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-
Latest change ate %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,687.05 1.11 2.35
Brazil Bovespa 59,445.79 2.16 4.74
Mexico IPC 40,714.87 -0.19 9.81
Chile IPSA 4,214.62 0.72 0.89
Chile IGPA 20,377.94 0.58 1.23
Argentina MerVal 2,483.42 1.76 0.84
Colombia IGBC 14,242.27 1.18 12.45
Peru IGRA 20,022.02 0.89 2.82
Venezuela IBC 278,702.94 8.2 138.13