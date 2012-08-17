* Brazil economic activity rises in June
* Bovespa meets resistance at 60,000 points
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.61 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 17 Latin American stocks were
mixed on Friday as Brazil's benchmark index faced technical
resistance despite encouraging economic data while Mexico's
bourse remained little changed.
The MSCI Latin American stock index lost
ground for the first session in three, dropping 0.21 percent to
3,679.36, and was on track to finish the week with a 0.4 percent
loss.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose early in the
session after data Friday showed economic activity in Latin
America's largest economy rose in June at its fastest pace since
March 2011.
Those gains were short-lived, however, with the Bovespa
falling 0.61 percent to 59,083.84 as many investors took the
opportunity to book profits as the index approached a key
resistance level.
"Markets have been optimistic over recent data on retail and
economic activity, but it's too early to celebrate," said
Deborah Morsch, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto
Alegre, Brazil. "The Bovespa is very close to 60,000 points,
which is a barrier it has faced on numerous occasions and has
not been able to break."
Construction firms weighed most heavily on the Bovespa, with
shares of PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder,
slipping 3.47 percent and those of rival Cyrela down
1.41 percent.
"If you look at the multiples for the homebuilders, they are
very low," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with BES
Investimento in Sao Paulo, adding that the relatively
inexpensive stocks benefited from a boost in risk appetite in
recent days. "Today we see profit-taking because those stocks
rose very much in the previous sessions."
The Bovespa rose over 2 percent in the previous session
after June retail sales data for Brazil came in much better than
expected. On Wednesday, the government also unveiled a round of
measures to help lure private investment into the nation's
creaky infrastructure.
"Here in Brazil, there is a lot of effort on the part of the
government to make investment more attractive, but the market is
starting to look at 2013's GDP," Morsch said. "This year we
started very optimistic but we are ending up at 1.5 percent
growth. Corporate results were weak and debt remains an issue
that will put pressure on companies next quarter as well."
Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 40,726.98,
remaining on track to post its third straight weekly loss.
Telecommunications firm America Movil fell 0.63
percent after the company said on Thursday it is seeking to
complete the delisting of its Telmex home-phone unit by offering
to buy the remaining 2.79 percent of the shares still
outstanding.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.59 percent as fertilizer,
lithium and iodine producer Soquimich added 1.5
percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1549 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct
Latest change change
MSCI Latam 3,679.36 -0.21 2.35
Brazil Bovespa 59,083.84 -0.61 4.11
Mexico IPC 40,726.98 0.03 9.84
Chile IPSA 4,239.45 0.59 1.48
Chile IGPA 20,478.10 0.49 1.73
Argentina MerVal 2,459.96 -0.94 -0.11
Colombia IGBC 14,199.99 -0.30 12.11
Peru IGRA 20,067.07 0.23 3.05
Venezuela IBC 277,481.63 -0.44 137.09
(Editing by Gary Crosse)