* Brazil economic activity rises in June
* Bovespa meets resistance at 60,000 points
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.61 pct, Mexico off 0.41 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 17 Latin American markets mostly
slipped o n F riday as Brazil's benchmark index faced technical
resistance despite encouraging economic data, while Mexico's
bourse was weighed down by America Movil.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose early in the
session after data showed economic activity in Latin America's
largest economy rose in June at its fastest pace since March
2011.
Those gains were short-lived, however, with the Bovespa
falling 0.61 percent to 59,082.37 as many investors took the
opportunity to book profits as the index approached a key
resistance level. The fall took the index to a 0.33 percent
weekly loss, reversing three straight weeks of gains.
"Markets have been optimistic over recent data on retail and
economic activity, but it's too early to celebrate," said
Deborah Morsch, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto
Alegre, Brazil. "The Bovespa is very close to 60,000 points,
which is a barrier it has faced on numerous occasions and has
not been able to break."
Construction firms weighed on the Bovespa, with shares of
PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, slipping
1.87 percent and those of rival Cyrela down 1.18
percent.
"If you look at the multiples for the homebuilders, they are
very low," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader with BES
Investimento in Sao Paulo, adding that the relatively
inexpensive stocks benefited from a boost in risk appetite in
recent days. "Today we see profit-taking because those stocks
rose very much in the previous sessions."
The Bovespa rose more than 2 percent in the previous session
after June retail sales data came in much better than expected.
On Wednesday, the government also unveiled a round of measures
to help lure private investment into the nation's creaky
infrastructure.
"Here in Brazil, there is a lot of effort on the part of the
government to make investment more attractive, but the market is
starting to look at 2013's GDP," Morsch said. "This year we
started very optimistic but we are ending up at 1.5 percent
growth. Corporate results were weak and debt remains an issue
that will put pressure on companies next quarter as well."
Mexico's IPC index declined 0.41 percent to
40,547.49, posting a third straight weekly loss.
Telecommunications firm America Movil fell 0.81
percent after the company said o n T hursday it is seeking to
complete the delisting of its Telmex home phone unit by offering
to buy the remaining 2.79 percent of the shares still
outstanding.
Chile's IPSA index jumped 1.12 percent as
fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich
added 2.0 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2013 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily Year-to-
Latest pct ate pct
change change
Brazil Bovespa 59,082.37 -0.61 4.10
Mexico IPC 40,547.49 -0.41 9.36
Chile IPSA 4,261.98 1.12 2.02
Chile IGPA 20,578.78 0.99 2.23
Argentina MerVal 2,459.95 -0.94 -0.11
Colombia IGBC 14,245.48 0.02 12.47
Peru IGRA 20,105.31 0.42 3.25
Venezuela IBC 277,481.63 -0.44 137.09
(Editing by Dan Grebler)