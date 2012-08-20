* ECB downplays report of bond-buying threshold
* Expiration of options feeds Bovespa volatility
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.31 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.06 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Latin American stocks were
choppy on Monday as investors remained uncertain over future
action by European authorities to contain the region's debt
crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index edged
lower, losing 0.06 percent to 3,668.19 as a technical momentum
indicator known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross,"
suggesting the index could slip further in coming sessions.
German magazine Der Spiegel said over the weekend that the
European Central Bank may set a threshold for borrowing costs
among troubled member states by purchasing sovereign bonds if
interest rates exceed a certain level.
On Monday, the ECB threw cold water on the report, saying
that it is misleading to talk about decisions not yet taken.
In Brazil, stock trading volume remained low as investors
stayed on the sidelines, while the expiration of options on the
benchmark Bovespa index added to volatility.
"Investors are being cautious while things are uncertain and
are awaiting some more concrete news to make a decision," said
Alain Oliveira, an analyst with Futura Investimentos in
Salvador, Brazil.
The Bovespa erased early gains and turned lower, losing 0.31
percent to 58,900.11.
Steelmaker Gerdau fell 2 percent, contributing
most to the index's fall, while homebuilder MRV Engenharia
slipped 2.66 percent.
Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's No. 2
wireless phone company, fell 3.8 percent on expectations the
company will be forced to pay a large bill for back taxes.
The Bovespa has been hovering near 59,000 points for two
weeks, though has not been able to break resistance at 60,000
points despite encouraging retail sales and economic activity
data from Brazil last week.
"Corporate results have disappointed analysts a lot,"
Oliveira added. "We don't have the internal strength in our
market to break (60,000 points) unless we have help from
abroad."
Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the third straight
day, losing 0.06 percent to 40,524.15.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 0.58
percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while lender Grupo
Financiero Banorte provided support, gaining 0.55
percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth straight
session, adding 0.37 percent to 4,277.96.
Chile's seasonally adjusted economic growth picked up in the
second quarter from the first quarter to 1.7 percent buoyed by
domestic demand, the central bank said on Monday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1514 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,668.19 -0.06 1.89
Brazil Bovespa 58,900.11 -0.31 3.78
Mexico IPC 40,524.15 -0.06 9.30
Chile IPSA 4,277.96 0.37 2.40
Chile IGPA 20,638.11 0.29 2.53
Argentina MerVal 2,459.95 -0.94 -0.11
Colombia IGBC 14,245.48 0.02 12.47
Peru IGRA 20,042.90 -0.31 2.92
Venezuela IBC 278,419.91 0.34 137.89
