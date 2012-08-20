* ECB plays down report of bond-buying threshold
* Expiration of options feeds Bovespa volatility
* Brazil Bovespa rises 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.49 pct
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Latin American stocks traded
mixed on Monday as investors remained uncertain over future
action by European authorities to contain the region's debt
crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index traded
flat, edging down 0.02 percent as a technical momentum indicator
known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross," suggesting
the index could slip further in coming sessions.
German magazine Der Spiegel said over the weekend that the
European Central Bank may set a threshold for borrowing costs
among troubled member states by purchasing sovereign bonds if
interest rates exceed a certain level.
On Monday, the ECB threw cold water on the report, saying
that it is misleading to talk about decisions not yet made.
In Brazil, stock trading volume remained low as investors
stayed on the sidelines, while the expiration of options on the
benchmark Bovespa index added to volatility. Still, the
index has gained more than 7 percent so far this month.
"Despite the recent gains in the index, volume is visibly
low, which signifies that the outlook on risk aversion hasn't
changed much. The word of the day continues to be caution,
because the market is still very susceptible to abrupt
movements," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, analyst with Ágora
Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.
The Bovespa advanced 0.34 percent to 59,283.09.
Vale, the world's second largest mining company,
added 1.89 percent while homebuilder Gafisa rose 5.69
percent.
Meantime, steelmaker Gerdau dropped 2.21 percent.
Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's No. 2
wireless phone company, fell 1.84 percent on expectations the
company will be forced to pay a large bill for back taxes.
The Bovespa has been hovering near 59,000 for two weeks,
unable to break resistance at 60,000 despite encouraging retail
sales and economic activity data from Brazil last week.
"Corporate results have disappointed analysts a lot," said
Alain Oliveira, an analyst with Futura Investimentos in
Salvador, Brazil. "We don't have the internal strength in our
market to break (60,000) unless we have help from abroad."
Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the third straight
day, losing 0.49 percent to 40,350.00.
Retailer Wal Mart de Mexico dropped 1.12
percent and cement maker Cemex slid 1.65 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth straight
session, adding 0.18 percent to 4,269.70.
Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines rose
for a third straight session, up 2.58 percent and lifting the
index higher.
Chile's seasonally adjusted economic growth picked up in the
second quarter from the first quarter to 1.7 percent, buoyed by
domestic demand, the central bank said on Monday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-date %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,669.59 -0.02 1.87
Brazil Bovespa 59,283.09 0.34 4.46
Mexico IPC 40,350.00 -0.49 8.83
Chile IPSA 4,274.22 0.29 2.31
Chile IGPA 20,628.32 0.24 2.48
Argentina MerVal 2,459.95 -0.94 -0.11
Colombia IGBC 14,245.48 0.02 12.47
Peru IGRA 20,107.08 0.01 3.25
Venezuela IBC 290,822.75 4.81 148.49