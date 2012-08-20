* ECB plays down report of bond-buying threshold * Expiration of options feeds Bovespa volatility * Brazil Bovespa rises 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.49 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Latin American stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors remained uncertain over future action by European authorities to contain the region's debt crisis. The MSCI Latin American stock index traded flat, edging down 0.02 percent as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD neared a so-called "bearish cross," suggesting the index could slip further in coming sessions. German magazine Der Spiegel said over the weekend that the European Central Bank may set a threshold for borrowing costs among troubled member states by purchasing sovereign bonds if interest rates exceed a certain level. On Monday, the ECB threw cold water on the report, saying that it is misleading to talk about decisions not yet made. In Brazil, stock trading volume remained low as investors stayed on the sidelines, while the expiration of options on the benchmark Bovespa index added to volatility. Still, the index has gained more than 7 percent so far this month. "Despite the recent gains in the index, volume is visibly low, which signifies that the outlook on risk aversion hasn't changed much. The word of the day continues to be caution, because the market is still very susceptible to abrupt movements," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, analyst with Ágora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. The Bovespa advanced 0.34 percent to 59,283.09. Vale, the world's second largest mining company, added 1.89 percent while homebuilder Gafisa rose 5.69 percent. Meantime, steelmaker Gerdau dropped 2.21 percent. Shares of TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's No. 2 wireless phone company, fell 1.84 percent on expectations the company will be forced to pay a large bill for back taxes. The Bovespa has been hovering near 59,000 for two weeks, unable to break resistance at 60,000 despite encouraging retail sales and economic activity data from Brazil last week. "Corporate results have disappointed analysts a lot," said Alain Oliveira, an analyst with Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. "We don't have the internal strength in our market to break (60,000) unless we have help from abroad." Mexico's IPC index edged lower for the third straight day, losing 0.49 percent to 40,350.00. Retailer Wal Mart de Mexico dropped 1.12 percent and cement maker Cemex slid 1.65 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth straight session, adding 0.18 percent to 4,269.70. Newly merged regional carrier LATAM Airlines rose for a third straight session, up 2.58 percent and lifting the index higher. Chile's seasonally adjusted economic growth picked up in the second quarter from the first quarter to 1.7 percent, buoyed by domestic demand, the central bank said on Monday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-date % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,669.59 -0.02 1.87 Brazil Bovespa 59,283.09 0.34 4.46 Mexico IPC 40,350.00 -0.49 8.83 Chile IPSA 4,274.22 0.29 2.31 Chile IGPA 20,628.32 0.24 2.48 Argentina MerVal 2,459.95 -0.94 -0.11 Colombia IGBC 14,245.48 0.02 12.47 Peru IGRA 20,107.08 0.01 3.25 Venezuela IBC 290,822.75 4.81 148.49