By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Brazilian shares
rose on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes showed
support for monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's
largest economy.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 0.79
percent to 59,380.76 while Mexico's IPC stock index pared losses
to end down 0.17 percent to 40,027.13.
Another round of monetary stimulus is likely "fairly soon"
unless the U.S. economy shows considerable improvement, the
central bank's August minutes showed.
"That's music to the ears of the markets, a sign that there
may be some kind of U.S. economic stimulus coming soon that
could also have some positive effect on the world economy," said
Aloisio Villeth Lemos, analyst for brokerage Agora in Rio de
Janeiro.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
0.1 percent to 3,650.25, dropping for a fourth straight session.
Stimulus tends to rally riskier assets as investors seek
higher yielding assets but the meeting was held before a spate
of recent improvement in U.S. economic data, casting some doubt
that stimulus would come soon.
Both the Bovespa and IPC had fallen earlier in the session
after data showing Japan's exports slumped the most in six
months in July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding
to concerns over global economic growth.
But the minutes encouraged investors in Brazil, who have
kept the Bovespa hovering near 59,000 points over the last two
weeks, as they await clearer signs of an economic recovery in
Brazil and abroad.
"Considering the economy is slowing down, no one is going to
buy stocks long-term until they have clear knowledge that
companies are actually going to make money," said Ariovaldo
Santos, an equities manager with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo.
Shares of steelmaker Usiminas advanced 6.14
percent and state-led oil company Petrobras gained
1.18 percent, leading the Bovespa.
Meantime, Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.17 percent to
40,027.13, falling for a fifth straight session. Dragging down
the index, telecommunications giant America Movil
decreased 1.77 percent, bringing the index to its lowest point
in more than a month.
Shares of cement manufacturer Cemex helped
offset losses, rising 4.19 percent after the company announced
on Tuesday that most creditors had signed up for a refinancing
deal. Credit Suisse on Wednesday raised its recommendation for
Cemex to outperform.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a four-day rally, losing
1.03 percent to 4,217.93.
Retailer Cencosud lost 2.02 percent, while
industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.96 percent.
