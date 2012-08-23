* China Aug PMI data shows sharper drop in factory activity * Brazil miner Vale weighs on Brazil's Bovespa index * Bovespa falls 1.46 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.37 pct By Gabriel Stargardter and Danielle Assalve MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 23 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday as weak factory activity data in China spurred global growth concerns and comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official dampened hopes for a quick stimulus fix. The MSCI Latin American stock index slumped for a fifth straight session, down 0.68 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell 1.46 percent to 58,511.55. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve August minutes showed officials were leaning toward more stimulus soon unless the economy improves. Investor sentiment turned sour on Thursday after a non-voting member of the policy-making Federal Open Markets Committee said the U.S. economic outlook may now be rosier than August's Federal Reserve minutes suggested. The comments dimmed hopes that the Fed will soon offer up quantitative easing. "He poured water on the spreading enthusiasm that quantitative easing was already on its way, which in turn fed risk aversion," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmerica in Sao Paulo. Further weighing on markets, new data showed China's manufacturing sector was continuing to contract as the country's factories struggle with falling demand from debt-ridden Europe. China is Brazil's No. 1 trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, petroleum and copper. "I do not see China reversing this situation anytime soon," Rosa added. "The third quarter will still be weak, because China is being affected by the reduction of exports, mainly to Europe and to the United States." Commodity shares dragged down Brazil's index, off 1.46 percent to 58,511.55. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, fell 3.17 percent, contributing most to the index's decline. Brazil's state development bank, BNDES, will lend 3.9 billion reais ($1.93 billion) to the company to boost logistics capacity at its biggest mine, the bank said on Thursday. Investment bank BTG Pactual said that the glut of commodity and lofty raw material prices could continue to hurt steelmakers in the coming quarters. It particularly pointed out the risk China could ramp up exports to compensate for slowing domestic demand, hurting Brazilian markets. BTG raised its recommendation on shares of steel producer CSN to "buy" noting the stock's drop over the past year left prices attractive. CSN gained 1.94 percent. BTG also cut its recommendation on shares of steelmaker Gerdau to "neutral." Shares of the company fell 3.06 percent. Card payment processor Redecard offset losses, up 1.25 percent after Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest financial conglomerate by market value, set a date to buy out the remaining shares of the company it does not already own. Itau shares fell 0.67 percent. The Bovespa fell nearly 16 percent in the second quarter on fears over a Greek exit from the euro zone and a worsening global economic slowdown. The index is up 8 percent since the end of June due to a growing perception among investors that Europe's debt crisis may be under control. "Recent gains in the market were based on the absence of bad news," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "Now with the index near 60,000 points, it looks like we're seeing a bit of profit-taking as investors await clarity on central bank actions and the U.S. elections." Mexico's index of leading shares slipped 0.37 percent to 39,879.01, a sixth successive downward session not seen since mid-May when global investors feared a Greek exit from the euro. "It's been a slow, agonizing decline, and hopefully it will fall quicker so it can pick up quicker," said Gerardo Roman, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.5 percent and cement maker Cemex fell 2.34 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the third day in a row, down 0.3 to 4,205.27. Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich dropped 1.99 percent in its biggest one day decline since June. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2133 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,625.42 -0.68 0.64 Brazil Bovespa 58,511.55 -1.46 3.10 Mexico IPC 39,879.01 -0.37 7.56 Chile IPSA 4,205.27 -0.3 0.66 Chile IGPA 20,371.79 -0.21 1.20 Argentina MerVal 2,442.52 0.28 -0.82 Colombia IGBC 14,198.26 -0.33 12.10 Peru IGRA 20,177.65 -0.58 3.62 Venezuela IBC 292,357.44 0.09 149.80