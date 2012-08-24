* Limits for Spain, Italy bond yields gains traction at ECB
* Investors will look for clues in speech by Bernanke at
Jackson Hole
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.37 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.56 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Latin American stocks were
flat on Friday and heading for the steepest weekly fall in
nearly three months over uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the European Central Bank might act to stimulate
their economies.
The MSCI Latin American stock index was
little changed at 3,624.54 points. The index is on track to post
a 1.3 percent weekly loss, its worst since late May.
Commodities producers and banks drove Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index to its second straight loss, while
telecommunications firm America Movil helped buoy
Mexico's IPC index.
Shares had risen to their highest levels since May over the
past month on expectations that the European Central Bank would
take decisive action to limit borrowing costs for troubled euro
zone members. Setting a band for sovereign bond yields is an
option gaining favor among central bankers, Reuters reported on
Friday, but the decision would not be made before the ECB's
Sept. 6 policy meeting, sources said.
"There was an expectation that the measures to solve the
crisis would be taken with more urgency, but that hasn't
happened and the market is pulling back," said Álvaro Bandeira,
a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
While minutes from the U.S. Fed's most recent policy meeting
spurred optimism that another round of monetary stimulus was on
its way, improving U.S. economic data suggests investors will
remain focused on the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium next week for
a clearer signal of potential action.
Brazil's Bovespa slipped 0.37 percent to 58,295.79, a level
the index has not closed below in over a week. The Bovespa was
on course to close the week with a 1.4 percent loss, its worst
since mid-July.
Shares of CSN, Brazil's No. 1 diversified steel and mining
group, fell 4.76 percent after Goldman Sachs Group analysts
trimmed their price target for the stock on Friday citing a
weaker outlook for iron ore prices and a slight decline in
domestic and international steel prices.
Shares of iron-ore giant Vale fell 1.37 percent,
weighing most heavily on the index, while those of steelmaker
Gerdau fell 1.48 percent.
Marfrig Brazil's No. 2 meat producer, rose 2.09
percent after Bloomberg reported on Friday that the company is
considering selling a stake in a bid to rein in
debt.
Mexico's IPC index snapped a six-day slide, rising
0.56 percent to 40,102.27. The index is on track to post a 1.2
percent weekly loss.
Shares of America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos
Slim, rose 1.63 percent as bargain hunters took advantage of an
over 4 percent slide in the stock over the previous six
sessions.
Spanish lender Banco Santander is looking to list
its Mexican unit on the local exchange and in New York on Sept.
25, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
Chile's IPSA index edged lower for the fourth
straight day, falling 0.06 percent to 4,202.67.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1607 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % yearly %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,624.54 -0.02 0.64
Brazil Bovespa 58,295.79 -0.37 2.72
Mexico IPC 40,102.27 0.56 8.16
Chile IPSA 4,202.67 -0.06 0.60
Chile IGPA 20,359.98 -0.06 1.14
Argentina MerVal 2,450.07 0.3 -0.51
Colombia IGBC 14,238.02 0.28 12.41
Peru IGRA 20,218.69 0.2 3.83
Venezuela IBC 292,818.94 0.16 150.20
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing
by Kenneth Barry)