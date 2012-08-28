* Investors look toward more Brazil rate cuts, Fed action

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.62 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.15 pct

By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 Brazilian stocks gained on Tuesday as investors, awaiting possible stimulus measures from the world's central banks, took advantage of a recent slump to pick up homebuilder shares, while financial firm Grupo Elektra weighed on Mexico's bourse.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index capped a three-day slide, gaining 0.62 percent to 58,473 points.

Shares rose as investors stepped up bets that Brazil's central bank would signal further interest rate cuts following its rate decision on Wednesday. Attention was also focused on possible signals of monetary stimulus from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a meeting of central bankers on Friday.

"The upturn in the Bovespa is much more linked to inflows on the expectation for action than anything else," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo.

Stocks linked to domestic consumption drove gains in the Bovespa on hopes that lower interest rates would stoke demand. PDG Realty, Brazil's No. 1 homebuilder, gained 4.65 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while rival Cyrela rose 3.17 percent.

"No one is betting on a sharp fall or a significant rise for the Bovespa," said Marcio Cardoso, a director at Titulo Corretora in São Paulo. "While it's stuck between 57,600 and 60,000 points, we'll continue seeing technical moves and adjustments."

Shares of Klabin, Latin America's largest paper producer, rose 1.11 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it will double output as well as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization within the next three years.

Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in a row, with shares of financial and retail firm Grupo Elektra falling 4 percent, contributing most to the index's losses.

"Many investors were worried (Elektra) would leave (the IPC index) and this has led to the readjustment we've seen in the last few days," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of analysis and strategy at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

The IPC has fallen in eight of the past nine sessions as uncertainty over global economic growth and central bank stimulus kept many investors on the sidelines.

"Definitely, the market has been more affected by international factors than domestic ones," Gonzalez added.

In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index was near flat.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1722 GMT:

Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct

Latest change change MSCI Latam 3,586.67 -0.37 -0.06

Brazil Bovespa 58,473.15 0.62 3.03

Mexico IPC 39,912.84 -0.15 7.65

Chile IPSA 4,157.07 0.02 -0.49

Chile IGPA 20,168.95 -0.04 0.19

Argentina MerVal 2,446.44 -0.58 -0.66

Colombia IGBC 14,225.49 0.18 12.31

Peru IGRA 20,269.54 0.02 4.09

Venezuela IBC 304,432.03 4.28 160.12

(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve, editing by Gary Crosse)