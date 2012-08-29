* US GDP numbers lead some investors to cut QE3 bets
* Vale, OGX lead Brazil's Bovespa to biggest loss of month
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.78 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.11 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Aug 29 Latin American stocks fell on
W ednesday after U.S. economic growth data caused some investors
to cut bets on further monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve, while commodities producers weighed heavily on Brazil's
Bovespa.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slumped
for the ninth straight session, losing 1.43 percent to 3,540.59.
It is the index's longest losing streak since November.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. gross domestic product
expanded at a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, in
line with expectations and up from last month's 1.5 percent
estimate from the Commerce Department.
Trading volume on Latin American stock exchanges has been
low in recent days as investors await signals of a third round
of quantitative easing from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when he
addresses a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
on Friday.
"The market will continue watching the attitude of the
European Central Bank and the Fed, as we want to see some action
from them to heat up growth," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an
analyst with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index notched its
biggest loss of the month, falling 1.78 percent to 57,369.19.
Shares of heavily weighted commodities exporters OGX
and Vale contributed most to the index's losses.
Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista,
plunged 8.4 percent after the company announced o n W ednesday
that it was replacing its director for exploration.
"These changes create additional insecurity in the market,
in a company that is just beginning its activities," said Alvaro
Bandeira, a partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
Shares of mining giant Vale lost 2.76 percent as
a sustained drop in Chinese steel prices further curbed appetite
for iron ore, with the price of benchmark 62-percent grade
.IO62-CNI=SI ore at the lowest since November 2009, according
to data provider Steel Index.
Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.11 percent to 39,908.90.
"Technically, the truth is that stock markets are in a bit
of a no man's land between important support and resistance
points, levels that don't serve much in case we have a forceful
action by central banks," said Alejandro Pavon, director of
sales and operations at Interbolsa Securities in Miami.
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dipped 0.3 percent, while
financial and retail firm Grupo Elektra dropped
2.81 percent.
Chile's IPSA index was near flat at 4,155.22 points.
Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM)
advanced 2.51 percent after the company on Tuesday
announced net profits rose 45.4 percent.
Meantime, shares of retailer Falabella declined
0.42 percent following its report on W edn esday that
second-quarter profit fell 14.2 percent from a year earlier.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2046 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily Year-to-
Latest pct ate pct
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,540.59 -1.43 -1.71
Brazil Bovespa 57,369.19 -1.78 1.08
Mexico IPC 39,908.90 -0.11 7.64
Chile IPSA 4,155.22 -0.06 -0.53
Chile IGPA 20,166.79 -0.05 0.18
Argentina MerVal 2,445.44 -0.07 -0.70
Colombia IGBC 14,195.65 -0.75 12.08
Peru IGRA 20,197.62 -0.16 3.72
Venezuela IBC 293,686.66 -2.93 150.94
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo and Liz
Salazar in Mexico City)