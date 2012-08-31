* Bernanke fails to announce QE3, keeps expectations alive

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Latin American stocks whipsawed on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for a third round of quantitative easing but stopped short of saying it was imminent.

The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a 10-day losing streak, rising 0.79 percent to 3,550.36.

Losses by electricity firms offset gains by mining company Vale in choppy trading on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while Mexico's IPC index was flat for a fourth day.

In a widely anticipated speech, Bernanke said the Fed would act as needed to strengthen an economic recovery in the United States. Many investors took that to mean the Fed would still consider taking action at its next meeting on September 12-13.

"Bernanke's speech disappointed the market a bit because it came in line with what they have been saying before, that the Fed would do what was necessary when needed," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "But soon after, hope was reignited that the Fed would come back in September with another round of monetary stimulus."

The Bovespa swung widely immediately following Bernanke's statement as investors digested the news, eventually settling slightly lower in the afternoon. The index is on track to close the week with a 2.1 percent loss, its worst in over three months.

"The market had been moving laterally up to the speech and that will now continue up to the Fed meeting," Brugger added. "The U.S. election should bring a little more volatility to the markets and we are going to remain dependent on the entry of foreign investors."

Brazil's energy regulator Aneel may intervene in the heavily indebted holding company Grupo Rede Energia SA, which controls several distressed assets in the power distribution market, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

The move follows a government decree published on Thursday that toughened existing rules allowing regulators to seize operating licenses more rapidly from power utilities that fail to meet contract requirements.

Shares of energy distributor CTEEP plunged over 8 percent, while those of utility Eletrobras sank more than 7 percent, as rising uncertainty about the government's plans in the sector led investors to sell off positions.

"Many companies have concessions that are set to expire, and the market is seeing that this measure could extend to that question," said Thomas Chang, with Um Investimento in Sao Paulo.

Shares of Vale rose 1.76 percent after the company said on Friday that it signed an agreement to sell 10 large iron ore carriers for $600 million.

Mexico's IPC index traded near flat with gains by mining firm Grupo Mexico offsetting losses by telecommunications group America Movil.

"(Bernanke's speech) wasn't what investors wanted to hear. It left us with a slight hope of a relaxing of fiscal measures, but Bernanke didn't confirm or deny it," said Rodolfo Navarrete, with brokerage Vector in Mexico City. "The new focus will be on economic data coming next week and the FOMC meeting in 2 weeks."

Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest gain in over a week, as shares of lender Banco de Chile rose 1.25 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1642 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,550.36 0.79 -2.22

Brazil Bovespa 57,192.85 -0.11 0.77

Mexico IPC 39,879.01 -0.02 7.56

Chile IPSA 4,133.56 0.2 -1.05

Chile IGPA 20,086.16 0.2 -0.22

Argentina MerVal 2,422.57 -0.06 -1.63

Colombia IGBC 14,080.64 0.24 11.17

Peru IGRA 20,225.28 0.14 3.86

Venezuela IBC 287,999.97 0 146.08

(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)