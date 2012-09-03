* PMI data in China, euro zone show manufacturing still weak
* U.S. holiday keeps trading thin
* Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC up 0.62 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Latin American stocks were
little changed on Monday after weaker-than-expected
manufacturing data in the euro zone and China added to concern
over global economic growth while boosting hope for further
stimulus from the world's central banks.
The MSCI Latin American stock index edged
slightly higher, gaining 0.08 percent to 3,543.42, though a
national holiday in the United States kept volume thin.
Stocks linked to domestic consumption offset losses by
commodities firms on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index,
while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico supported the IPC
index.
A series of business surveys on Monday showed manufacturers
across the globe continued to struggle in August, with the euro
zone's official purchasing managers index showing a contraction
for the 13th straight month and China's PMI falling below the 50
mark separating growth from contraction for the first time since
November.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key buyer of
Latin American raw materials exports such as soybeans, copper,
iron ore and petroleum.
"Today the China data came out quite bad," said Hamilton
Alves, senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. He
added that low trading volume in the heavily weighted
commodities sector due to the U.S. holiday probably kept the
Bovespa from falling into negative territory.
Still, some investors remained cautiously optimistic that
the weak data may support the argument for more stimulus from
central banks in the United States and Europe at policy meetings
due to take place later this month.
"September should continue to be volatile," Alves said. "If
the Fed doesn't announce some kind of stimulus at its meeting on
the 13th, the market is going to suffer."
Brazil's Bovespa was little changed at 57,110.52 as gains by
banks, homebuilders and consumer goods producers helped offset
losses by oil producers and mining firms, whose fortunes tend to
be more closely linked to the outlook for global demand.
"While interest rates are falling and other investments
aren't yielding much, people aren't moving into the Bovespa
because of the weak global economy," said Douglas Pinto, a
broker with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. "People are getting in
and getting out just as quick. We need to see China improve if
we want to see that change."
Mexico's IPC index gained its most in over a week,
rising 0.62 percent to 39,664.21 after finding support near its
100-day simple moving average.
Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.71 percent,
contributing most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo
Financiero Banorte added 2.42 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell for the second session in
three, as shares of retailer Cencosud dropped 1.58
percent.
Cencosud said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit
tumbled despite rising sales, on higher administrative and sales
costs as well as non-operational losses due to steeper financial
costs and exchange rate fluctuations.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1606 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % yearly %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,543.42 0.08 -1.72
Brazil Bovespa 57,110.52 0.09 0.63
Mexico IPC 39,664.21 0.62 6.98
Chile IPSA 4,131.51 -0.58 -1.10
Chile IGPA 20,082.57 -0.46 -0.23
Argentina MerVal 2,408.23 0 -2.21
Colombia IGBC 14,069.66 -0.13 11.08
Peru IGRA 20,280.65 -0.15 4.15
Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0.01 146.11
