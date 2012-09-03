* PMI data in China, euro zone show manufacturing still weak

* U.S. holiday keeps trading thin

* Brazil Bovespa rises, Mexico IPC up 0.97 pct

By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Latin American stocks rose on Monday despite weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in the euro zone and China, as homegrown demand for domestic companies buoyed markets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.43 percent to 3,555.65, though a national holiday in the United States kept volume thin.

Stocks linked to domestic consumption offset losses by commodities firms on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico supported the IPC index.

A series of business surveys on Monday showed manufacturers across the globe continued to struggle in August, with the euro zone's official purchasing managers index showing a contraction for the 13th straight month and China's PMI falling below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the first time since November.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key buyer of Latin American raw materials exports such as soybeans, copper, iron ore and petroleum.

Still, some investors remained cautiously optimistic that the weak data may support the argument for more stimulus from central banks in the United States and Europe at policy meetings due to take place later this month.

"Investors should carefully monitor data on the labor market in the United States this week, looking for signs of another round of monetary easing," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at WestLB.

Brazil's Bovespa was up slightly at 57,281.45, up 0.39 percent, as shares in the Bovespa itself, up 3.91 percent, drove the market. Gains by banks, homebuilders and consumer goods producers also helped offset losses by oil producers and mining firms, whose fortunes tend to be more closely linked to the outlook for global demand.

"Liquidity has been compromised," added Rostagno. "Without America's involvement in the market, investors took the opportunity to adjust portfolios."

Mexico's IPC index gained its most since late July, rising 0.97 percent to 39,802.94.

"On Friday we had a lot of volatility and today volume is down, so not that representative," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of analysis at Monex in Mexico City. "The markets were more positive today so maybe in the next few days we'll see marginal gains."

Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico led the charge, rising 1.62 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while bottler Femsa was up 1.84 percent.

Chile's IPSA index fell for the second session in three, down 0.47 percent at 4136.27, as shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich fell 2.06 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2127 GMT:

Stock indexes daily % year-to-d

Latest change te %

change MSCI LatAm 3,555.65 0.43 -1.29

Brazil Bovespa 57,281.45 0.39 0.93

Mexico IPC 39,802.94 0.97 7.35

Chile IPSA 4,136.27 -0.47 -0.99

Chile IGPA 20,099.06 -0.38 -0.15

Argentina MerVal 2,402.56 -0.24 -2.44

Colombia IGBC 14,099.05 0.07 11.32

Peru IGRA 20,270.41 -0.2 4.09

Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0.01 146.11

(Reporting by Danielle Assalve, Gabriel Stargardter; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dan Grebler)