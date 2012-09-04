* Chinese growth concerns sap demand for commodity shares
* Vale forced to set aside money to cover taxes
* Brazil Bovespa drops 1.83 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.64 pct
By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Latin American
stocks fell o n T uesday as lingering concern over global economic
growth and the uncertainty over potential measures for
stimulating it led investors to sell shares in miners,
steelmakers and oil producers.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
for the first day in three, losing 1.36 percent to 3,507.42, its
largest drop since July.
Shares of heavily weighted mining firm Vale drove
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its fourth loss in
five sessions, while retailers weighed on Mexico's bourse.
Investors were cautious over the outlook for global growth
the day after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in China
sparked worries over the health of Latin America's major
commodities exporters.
Analysts said the sell-off in commodities shares, often
favored by foreign investors seeking exposure to Latin American
markets due to their relatively high liquidity, picked up as
U.S. investors returned to the market following a national
holiday on Monday.
"The investor is choosing to adopt a cautious stance and
stock markets are suffering," said William Castro, an analyst
with XP Investments in Rio de Janeiro.
Brazil's Bovespa slid 1.83 percent to 56,233.90, its lowest
level in a month.
Shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
shed 1.21 percent, while those of steelmaker CSN
dropped 4.97 percent.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, slipped 3.23 percent after the company said o n T uesday
it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($542 million)
to cover back taxes owed the government.
However, a government official said he doubted that amount
would be sufficient.
Vale shares have plunged nearly 20 percent over the past two
months, tracking a drop in the price of iron ore, which has
plummeted nearly 40 percent since April due to weak demand from
China.
"The fundamentals for the company remain very bad," said
Henrique Kleine, chief analyst with Magliano Corretora in Sao
Paulo. "Lower export volumes and falling prices will lead to
smaller earnings, and that's leading investors to drop the
stock."
Banking stocks fell after BTG Pactual analysts issued a note
suggesting investors trim their holdings of the shares following
a recent rally, saying pressure on revenue and a tough
environment for credit will linger for the coming months.
"Today is predominantly a bit more risk averse, given the
measures that may or may not be taken by the European Central
Bank and the United States," said Alves.
Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous
session's gains, falling 0.64 percent to 39,549.43, as companies
steadied the ship after Monday's index rebalance that led to the
highest jump since July.
"All of last week there was a lot of doubt in the market,"
said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in
Mexico City. "From tomorrow companies should start moving
normally again."
Shares of telecommunications behemoth America Movil
slipped 1.23 percent, while shares in Banorte
were down 1.79 percent after the bank announced it
was eyeing BBVA pension funds across the region.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2119 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-d
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,507.42 -1.36 -2.63
Brazil Bovespa 56,233.90 -1.83 -0.92
Mexico IPC 39,549.43 -0.64 6.67
Chile IPSA 4,118.51 -0.43 -1.41
Chile IGPA 20,026.10 -0.36 -0.52
Argentina MerVal 2,379.30 -0.96 -3.38
Colombia IGBC 13,940.66 -1.12 10.07
Peru IGRA 19,985.31 -1.41 2.63
Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11
(Reporting by Asher Levine, Danielle Assalve; Writing by
Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dan Grebler)