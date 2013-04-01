* China Mar manufacturing PMI misses extimates * Steelmakers rise on CSN results * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.72 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.3 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian stocks slipped on Monday after weaker-than-expected factory activity data from China spurred concerns of softer demand for the country's raw materials. Mexico's IPC index reached its highest level in three weeks, while Chile's bourse edged lower. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index traded 0.72 percent lower on Monday following a market holiday on Friday. Shares fell after China's official purchasing managers index for March rose less than expected. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key consumer of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Shares of iron ore mining giant Vale SA , which counts China as its biggest customer, fell 1.3 percent, contributing most to the Bovespa's drop. "The effect of Chinese growth (on the Bovespa) is most linked to Vale," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "We aren't going to see that 8 percent growth anymore, the giant is beginning to slow and we need to adjust to the new reality," Ghirghi said. He added that much of the Bovespa's recent day-to-day performance was more linked to short-term turnover and technical adjustments than macroeconomic news. Steelmakers gained after Cia Siderurgica Nacional , Brazil's second-largest producer of flat steel products, posted better-than-expected fourth quarter profits on Thursday. Preferred shares of CSN, as the company is known, rose 3.1 percent. Those of rival Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, climbed 3 percent. CSN executives said in a conference call on Monday that the company was interested in maintaining its investment in Usiminas. Shares of oil firm HRT Participações em Petroleo SA soared 18 percent, their biggest one-day rise since October, after the company said last week that it began an offshore oil and gas drilling campaign in Namibia. Brazil's Bovespa has posted three straight monthly declines and is down more than 8 percent this year, with investors citing increased policy risk due to heavy government meddling in the private sector last year. "The Bovespa has come unlinked from external markets," Ghirghi said. "We used to be the market darling three years ago but government intervention has led investors to look for returns in other places." Mexico's IPC index reopened higher on Monday following a market holiday on Thursday and Friday. The index rose for the seventh straight session, adding 0.3 percent to 44,211.21, as shares of bottling group Femsa rose 1.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.18 percent as shares of conglomerate AntarChile fell 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,798.58 -0.46 0.48 Brazil Bovespa 55,943.54 -0.72 -8.22 Mexico IPC 44,211.21 0.3 1.16 Chile IPSA 4,423.96 -0.18 2.85 Chile IGPA 21,666.05 -0.15 2.83 Argentina MerVal 3,380.78 -1.06 18.45 Colombia IGBC 14,099.31 -0.25 -4.19 Peru IGRA 19,898.19 0.2 -3.54 Venezuela IBC 625,577.06 0.92 32.70